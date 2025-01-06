Zendaya’s tattoo sparks fan theories amid Tom Holland engagement rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans have been speculating about various aspects of Zendaya’s appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

At the awards show on Sunday (January 5), the Euphoria actor walked the red carpet in an orange gown with matching heels as many people took notice of the diamond ring she was wearing on her left ring finger.

Rumors quickly spread online that she was engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, others took to X to point out a tattoo near the Dune actor’s rib cage, which was assumed to be a lowercase letter ‘t’ further fueling the engagement rumors.

“Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny ‘t’ tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card,” one X post read.

Another added, “If Zendaya has a t tattoo we can only assume Tom has a z tattoo somewhere.”

“Guys the rest of Zendaya’s tattoo is very clearly cut off by her dress,” another argued. “Do you really think she just has a singular tiny ‘t’ on an awkward part of her body?”

The Challenger actor’s ring featured an oval diamond set on a thin gold band.

Zendaya and Holland (the latter of whom did not attend the Globes) have yet to speak out about whether the engagement rumors are true.

Zendaya was also wearing what fans assumed was an engagement ring on her left finger ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Spider-Man actor recently told Men’s Health that he prefers not to accompany Zendaya on red carpets.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he told the outlet.

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have gone on to star opposite each other in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Elsewhere in the Men’s Health interview, Holland spoke about his acting career and how he would likely quit one day to focus on being a parent.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the Uncharted star said, noting that he’ll just be focused on golfing and being a “dad.”

“And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he added.

Holland has previously opened up about taking a break from acting but for a different reason. He announced that he was going on a year-long hiatus from Hollywood in 2023, after a particularly strenuous role in the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

“I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me,” he told ExtraTV at the time. “There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”