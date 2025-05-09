Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, doesn’t envision any details about her wedding dress being made public.

During an episode of Complex’s Please Explain series, the stylist said Thursday that the Euphoria actor’s wedding to her fiancé, Tom Holland, will likely remain very private, including her wedding dress, which he says “nobody will ever see.”

“She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They're trying to be as private as possible,” Roach said.

“There won't be a Vogue spread or there won't be pictures of the wedding, and the people who she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy, so it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,” Roach added.

He was then asked if he ever previously put any thought into what Zendaya’s wedding dress would look like, after styling her for 14 years. The stylist said “no,” explaining that his current priorities were to plan what the Challengers actor would be wearing on her upcoming press tours.

Zendaya first revealed she was engaged at this year’s Golden Globes in January as she walked the red carpet with a massive diamond on her ring finger, sparking immediate speculation that she and her boyfriend of four years had gotten engaged.

Citing sources, People and TMZ reported one day after the awards that Holland proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes over the holidays.

The reported confirmation came after a Los Angeles Times reporter asked the star outright if she was engaged at the Globes. The actor “smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously,” wrote the journalist.

Outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Zendaya silently posed for the cameras, flashing a cushion-cut center diamond set on a thin band that didn’t seem to fit with the rest of her jewelry. The ring on her left hand wasn’t featured in the press release detailing the diamonds she wore by Bvlgari.

Zendaya and Holland met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya played his love interest, MJ. The two have notoriously kept the details of their relationship under wraps, though they’ve shown each other love and support on social media over the years.

Fans were sent into a frenzy online when they spotted the ring on Zendaya’s left hand, with many frantically questioning whether the star was hard-launching her new relationship status.

Roach previously spoke about the Dune actor’s wedding last month when speaking to E! News outside the Fashion Trust Awards. “It’s far away. They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets,” he told the publication about the wedding.

According to the fashion expert, the couple also asked him to be involved in the wedding.

“I’m resting up for 2026,” he said, subtly hinting that the nuptials won’t be for another year.