Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, just spilled a few details about her upcoming wedding with Tom Holland in a new interview.

“It’s far away. They’re both doing a bunch of movies this year and there’s a lot of premieres next year so you’ll see a lot of red carpets,” Roach, 46, told E! News outside the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to the fashion expert, who’s famously worked with Zendaya for 14 years, the couple has asked him to be involved in the wedding.

“I’m resting up for 2026,” he said, subtly hinting that the nuptials won’t be for another year.

Zendaya is currently filming for season three of Euphoria. She and Holland, 28, are also set to star in Spider-Man 4 together, which is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

Aside from those two projects, the 28-year-old Challengers lead has been cast in two upcoming productions — Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Shrek 5 — and could be reprising her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three. All three films are also said to premiere in 2026.

open image in gallery Law Roach reveals he will be involved in Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding, but the nuptials won’t be happening for a while ( Getty )

The former Disney Channel star revealed her engagement to Holland four months ago on the Golden Globes red carpet, flashing her five-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring in front of swarms of photographers.

At the event, a Los Angeles Times reporter asked the star outright if she was engaged.

open image in gallery Zendaya flashed her engagement ring on the Golden Globes red carpet in January ( Getty Images )

The actor “smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously,” wrote the LA Times journalist.

Though the star stayed quiet as she crossed over the carpet, TMZ and People later confirmed the Spider-Man lead had popped the question over the 2024 holidays.

The pair met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland starred as the superhero and Zendaya played his love interest, MJ.

The two have kept the intimate details of their relationship private over the years.

Zendaya has spoken extensively about how her rise in fame has elicited a lack of privacy in her life, resulting in her wanting to keep her relationships to herself.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle in a 2023 interview.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she continued. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”