‘Mormon Wives’ star Zac Affleck has no relation to actor Ben Affleck, sources confirm

While The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck has previously claimed that her husband is related to Hollywood actors Ben and Casey Affleck, sources have now confirmed that they aren’t cousins after all.

Zac Affleck, who is married to the reality star and TikTok influencer, is featured in Hulu’s new breakout reality series that premiered on September 6. In the show – which centers around a group of Utah moms who gained recognition for a viral Mormon swinging scandal – Jen said that her father-in-law, David Affleck, is cousins with the Massachusetts natives.

However, an insider has recently debunked Jen’s claims that she and her husband share familial ties with Ben and Casey. Speaking to People on September 27, the source said the supposed connection is “absolutely not true.

“There’s no relationship. I just don’t think that’s very fair about that either,” the insider said. “So Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac’s grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac’s great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck.

“Then Ben’s dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior. His great-grandparent is Myron Senior. No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren’t brothers or anything.”

According to the source, Zac’s ancestry dates to England while Ben and Casey’s dates to Scotland. The insider also suggested that Zac and Jen haven’t looked further into their family connection because they’re “overwhelmed” by the fame that’s come since the show’s debut.

“This isn’t their cup of tea. I would imagine, knowing them that they’re just hoping this will all die down... and not be anything,” they said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jen and Zac Affleck, and Ben and Casey Affleck.

The #MomTok influencer has previously spoken about her husband’s supposed connection to the actors. In September 2022, Jen took to her TikTok after the Gone Girl star tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, Nevada. Capitalizing on the moment, she wrote over a video: “Can’t forget that Ben Affleck is my husband’s second cousin. When you thought you were going to be the next J Lo, but instead, she stole your name.”

Jen also spoke to People earlier this month, once again confirming that she and Zac were related to Ben and Casey. “Zac’s dad has [met them], when [Ben] was very little. I’m hoping to meet him one day, too,” she told the outlet.

She also highlighted her similarity with Ben’s former spouse, adding about the Wedding Planner star: “My name happens to be not only Jen, but Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is the exact same as JLo. She went from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is so crazy.”

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become the platform’s most-watched unscripted series this year, per The Wrap. Jen – alongside fellow stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neely, Whitney Leavitt, and Jessi Ngatikaura – amassed large followings on social media after Paul divulged juicy insights into a swinging scandal that occurred amongst the Utah couples.

The eight-episode reality series documented the fallout from the 2022 scandal, after Paul told her followers that she and her now ex-husband, Tate, were getting a divorce. Her candid confession also attracted tons of attention, as nosey viewers attempted to guess which couples were involved in the soft swinging scandal.