A woman has left her TikTok viewers concerned after her latest video.

Influencer Yolanda Diaz recently shared a video on the social media platform that featured herself and her husband sitting at a table outdoors, along with text across the screen that read: “We would have never gotten up to leave if we knew what was coming.”

The clip ended with the couple leaving the outdoor dining area, as she captioned the post: “Today is awful this is all I have.”

The TikTok went on to receive more than 14 million views, as many people in the comments section hoped that the two were doing well. However, a number of fans also asked for more information regarding exactly what happened.

“Idk what I’ve missed but I’m praying you have the time and space to process whatever this is and find peace on the other end regardless of how long it takes,” one comment read.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing: “I don’t typically comment, but I wanted to say your presence online is impactful. It’s beautiful to see the support pouring back during this hard time. Praying the God meets you in the middle of pain.”

“Heavenly Father, please stand by Yolanda and Zach during this time. Let them both heal during this trying time in life. Hold them while they grieve, and help them stand as they get better. Amen,” a third comment read, praying for Diaz and her husband.

While Diaz responded to the comment, she didn’t clarify what life circumstances she was referring to in her video.

“For our family’s sake, I won’t details [sic], though I 100 percent understand the curiosity. We are simply heartbroken rn, today was awful, and filming anything like normal isn’t possible atm,” the TikToker wrote. “Thank you for such a beautiful comment.”

In a previous video, Diaz posted a “get ready with me” style TikTok, in which she spoke about grieving with her husband and explained how “your partner should be someone you can grieve with.”

“There are some days where getting up and getting dressed is the only thing keeping me from laying in bed and honestly, just crying all day. If I’m being honest, emotionally, we are hanging on by a thread,” she said in the video. The influencer then showed off a large scratch on her face, mentioning that it was the result of being anxious.

Diaz continued: “This week and next week is supposed to be some of the happiest times of our lives both career-wise and family-wise. Instead, it’s turned into one of the saddest and darkest times our family has ever gone through.”

Fans were still confused after watching her video, once again leaving encouraging comments about her family. “Hope your mama and family is okay,” one comment began. “Grief is a monster and my marriage is the only thing that saved me during my darkest moments.”

“Our first year of marriage, my mother passed away from cancer,” another commenter wrote, reflecting on their own life experience. “Having a spouse to pull you through all those emotions and anxiety can make a world of a difference and I’m so grateful for him.”

“This broke my heart. I’m praying for you and for all who are currently grieving in the situation that is occurring my thoughts and prayers are with you. I pray for peace that passes understanding,” a third comment read.