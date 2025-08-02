Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans splits from fiancée weeks after proposing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wynne Evans has confirmed he has split up with his fiancée Liz Brookes, weeks after proposing to her.

The controversy-stricken ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed the news in a Facebook Live on Saturday (2 August). Asked whether he was still engaged, he answered: “No.”

Evans said he had been “trying to date” while mentioning he had been in a relationship “that’s not healthy for me”.

The 53-year-old proposed to Brookes, a 50-year-old businesswoman, during a romantic holiday getaway in Morocco in June.

The couple sparked rumours of a breakup last month when the opera singer, who rose to fame when in a series of advertisements for the price comparison website GoCompare.com, appeared to delete images of their engagement from social media. Around the time, he also unfollowed social media accounts belonging to Brookes.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Brookes and Evans for comment.

The pair met at a party in Wales organised by Brookes, who runs a successful events company in Cardiff. Evans asked Brookes out the next day and they had been together for around 18 months before his proposal.

Announcing the news in a gushing post weeks ago, he told his followers: “Somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz – and she said yes! (No take-backs, I've checked.)”

Evans said he is ‘dating’ again after the split ( ITV/This Morning )

Along with a photo of himself down on one knee, Evans said of his future wife: “She's clever, she's kind, she's got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug.”

Previously, the former BBC Radio Wales presenter was married to singer Tanwen Evans, 48, with whom he shares two children: Ismay and Taliesin. They divorced in 2016.

Evans enjoyed a years-long working relationship within the BBC and was one of the contestants on last year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing. He was, however, dropped by the broadcaster in May, having apologised for “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks made during the Strictly live tour in December last year.

Answering questions this week on The Wynne Evans Show, a live internet broadcast, Evans replied to a fan who asked if he remained in contact with any of his Strictly co-stars.

"No, I'm not in contact with any of them,” he answered. “There are some people that did message me, I won't mention their names.”

He continued: “I got on really well with Katya [Jones, professional dancer]. At the time in January I wish I hadn't done it [Strictly]. But now I'm quite glad because it's done and I don't have to worry.

"I'm not in touch with her. I could text her if I wanted but I'm not in touch.”

He added: “She's a nice person Katya, she's a really really nice person. I'm not gonna say anything negative about Katya.”