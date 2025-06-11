Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has announced an engagement to his girlfriend Liz Brookes, after proposing during a holiday to Morocco last weekend.

The Welsh opera singer, best known as the onetime face of advertisements for price comparison company Go.Compare, revealed the “big news” on Instagram.

Evans, 53, told his followers: “Somewhere between the couscous, the camels, and me limping around the souks like a man with no spatial awareness, I proposed to Liz — and she said yes! (No take-backs, I've checked.)”

Sharing a photo of himself down on one knee, Evans said of his future wife: “She's clever, she's kind, she's got excellent taste in men. Absolutely no idea how I pulled that off, but here we are! Feeling very lucky, very happy, and just a tiny bit smug.”

The news comes after Evans, who was previously the host of a BBC Radio Wales breakfast show, was dropped by the BBC after apologising for making “inappropriate and unacceptable” remarks during the Strictly live tour launch last December.

Evans’ apology at the start of this year arrived months after his controversial time on the 2024 series of Strictly.

During live one episode, he was spotted engaging in a “silly inside joke” with his professional dance partner, Katya Jones, which saw her awkwardly remove his hand from her waist.

In another moment, Jones was seen avoiding a high-five offered by Evans – but after rumours circulated of a behind-the-scenes feud, the pair told viewers it was part of “a running joke”.

While announcing the BBC had dropped him, Evans thanked his fans for their support, stating on Instagram: “These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

“And because you’ve given me so much, I need to tell you this. It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract. That show wasn’t just work – it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”

Brookes, 50, owns a successful events company in Cardiff, and met Evans at one of her business’s parties in Wales.

The opera singer asked Brookes out the following day and they have been together for the past 18 months.

Evans was previously married to singer Tanwen Evans, 48, with whom he shares two children: Ismay and Taliesin. They divorced in 2016.