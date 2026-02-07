Meet all the real-life couples competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love is in the air at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where multiple real-life couples are chasing medals across Italy.

The Games are officially underway, with 116 events taking place over 19 days, culminating with the closing ceremony on February 22. Fan-favorite athletes are competing across marquee sports, including figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding, curling, and cross-country skiing.

It’s not all love lost between contestants, though; many athletes traveled to Italy with their significant others. Some will compete alongside each other, while couples from different nations will even find themselves competing against one another.

Here are all the couples competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Aaron Pike and Oksana Masters

open image in gallery Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike are competing in Para Nordic skiing at the Olympics ( Getty Images for USOPC )

Paralympians Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike are representing Team USA at the Winter Olympics, competing in Para Nordic skiing. Pike is competing for his first gold medal, while Masters is competing for her fourth.

The pair began dating in 2014, after meeting at the Para Nordic National Championships in 2013. They got engaged in 2022, and said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November that they’re considering getting married in Italy during this year’s Olympics.

Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight

open image in gallery Brittany Bowe met her partner, Hilary Knight, at the 2022 Winter Olympics ( @ brittanybowe / Instagram )

Brittany Bowe, who won two Olympic bronze medals in speed skating, is competing in her final Olympic games this year. She’ll be taking part in the women’s 1,000m, 1,500m, and team pursuit, representing Team USA.

Meanwhile, her partner, women’s ice hockey star Hilary Knight, is vying for her second Olympic gold medal in her final Olympic games. She is also representing Team USA.

Bowe and Knight met in 2022, during the Beijing Winter Olympics, and started dating shortly afterwards.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

open image in gallery Madison Chock and Evan Bates started dating in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Madison Chock and Evan Bates have been figure skating partners on the ice since 2011. Representing Team USA, they won a gold medal at the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 2026 games mark their fourth time competing in the Winter Olympics.

Chock and Bates started dating in 2017, years after they became skating partners. They got engaged in 2022 before tying the knot in 2024.

Nicole Silveira and Kim Meylemans

open image in gallery Nicole Silveria and Kim Meylemans are competing in the women’s skeleton event ( @ kimmeylemans / Instagram )

Nicole Silveira and Kim Meylemans are both competing in the women's skeleton event this year, but on different teams. Silveira is representing Brazil at the Winter Olympics, while Meylemans is representing Belgium.

They started dating shortly after meeting at the Skeleton World Cup circuit in 2019, and officially tied the knot in January 2025. When Meylemans won the Women's Skeleton World Cup title for the 2025/2026 season last month, she gave a sweet shoutout to her wife on Instagram.

“This team right here is something truly special though and a big part of this success - I wouldn’t have achieved this goal without them, especially my wife,” she wrote. “Don’t think anyone truly understands how much I needed her with me (pushing & supporting me) to achieve this.”

Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey

open image in gallery Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey started dating in 2017 ( Getty Images )

Women’s hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin is competing in the Winter Olympics for the fifth time this year, representing Team Canada. She’ll be playing alongside her real-life partner, Laura Stacey, who’s participating in her third Winter Olympics.

The teammates, who live in Montreal, started dating in 2017 and got married in 2024. However, when they're on the rink together, they’re both focused on their work.

“You’re not going to see us fight or argue. We know it’s business and we know we’re going to get the best out of each other,” Poulin told CBC Sports in 2024. “When we train, we do our work. It’s not about us being lovey-dovey. It’s us getting better, making people around us better.”

Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien

open image in gallery Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien are representing Norway in the mixed doubles curling at the Olympics ( Getty Images )

Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien are competing in their third Winter Olympics as a team in mixed doubles curling, representing Norway. They previously won two Olympic medals in the sport.

The pair started dating in 2011, with their relationship developing at a national curling competition, and they began competing as a mixed doubles team in 2012.

Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld

open image in gallery Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld are a part of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard national team ( Getty Images )

Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld are part of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard national team, which won a gold medal in the mixed team aerials event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 2026 games mark Caldwell’s fourth and Schoenefeld’s second time competing in the Winter Olympics.

Caldwell and Schoenefeld started dating in 2019, shortly after they became teammates, but didn’t go public with the relationship until 2022. They got married in February 2025 and welcomed their first child, Harvey, in July of that same year.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant

open image in gallery Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are representing Canada in mixed doubles curling ( @jocepetterman / Instagram )

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant are competing in the mixed doubles curling at this year’s Winter Olympics, representing Canada. Gallant, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, will also be competing in men’s curling.

The couple started dating in 2016, the same year they won the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. They tied the knot in 2022 and now share a two-year-old son, Luke.

Ronja Savolainen and Anna Kjellbin

open image in gallery Ronja Savolainen and Anna Kjellbin are competing for different nations at this year’s Winter Olympics ( @ronjasavolainen / Instagram )

Ronja Savolainen is competing for Team Finland in women’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. She may face her fiancée, Sweden’s Anna Kjellbin, if both their teams make it to the medal rounds.

Savolainen previously said that if she’s competing with her partner on the ice, it won’t change how she plays. “I don’t care who’s in front of me … if it’s going to be her, I’m going to hit her,” she told the Ottawa Citizen in 2024. “We can take it up after the game. When you play, you just play. You don’t really think about who’s there. You’re friends after. On the ice, she’s my enemy. That’s how it goes.”

Savolainen and Kjellbin began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2024.

Hunter Powell and Kaysha Love

open image in gallery Kaysha Love and Hunter Powell are bobsledders ( @kayshajlove / Instagram )

Kaysha Love and Hunter Powell will represent Team USA in bobsledding at the 2026 Olympics. Love, who used to be a track and field athlete, is competing in the games for the second time, while Powell is competing for the first time.

Powell was also a track and field athlete, but later switched to bobsledding, as his partner did in 2022. The pair announced their engagement in July.

Emily and Dominik Fischnaller

open image in gallery Emily Fischnaller and Dominik Fischnaller are competing in the luge events at the Olympics ( @ecsweens / Instagram )

Emily Fischnaller and Dominik Fischnaller are both luge athletes, representing different countries at the 2026 games. Emily will be participating in the women’s singles luge and representing Team USA, while Dominik is competing in the men’s singles luge for Team Italy. During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Dominik won the bronze medal.

Emily and Dominik started dating when they were teenagers after meeting at a youth luge competition, and were in a long-distance relationship for years. They married in 2025.

Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri

open image in gallery Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri have been figure skating partners for 16 years ( Getty Images )

Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who became figure skating partners in 2010, are representing Italy in the individual events at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The event marks their fourth time competing in the games.

The pair have been dating since 2009. Speaking to Olympics.com last year, Fabbri said that since he and Guignard are a couple in real life and on the ice, they “share literally everything.”

“Since we achieved what we achieved together, it’s even better because you are sharing very strong feelings and very strong emotions with the person you love, with the person you’ve decided to spend your life with,” he said.

Mārtiņš Bots and Elīna Ieva Bota

open image in gallery Mārtiņš Bots and Elīna Ieva Bota got married in 2024 ( @elinaieva / Instagram )

Mārtiņš Bots and Elīna Ieva Bota are competing in the luge events at the Winter Olympics as part of the Latvian team. Bots will be participating in the men’s doubles and team relay, while Bota will compete in the women’s singles luge.

They’ve both been a part of the Latvian national luge team since 2011, and they got married in 2024.