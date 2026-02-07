Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey’s performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked criticism, with some viewers taking issue with her apparent lack of enthusiasm.

On Friday, spectators packed the historic San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, for the festivities that officially mark the start of the games. After two large production numbers, the “Fantasy” singer, 56, took the stage.

Wearing a wintery silver-and-white dress, Carey stood under a single spotlight as she sang a version of Domenico Modugno’s popular 1950s classic “Nel blu, dipinto di blu”, better known as “Volare,” before jumping into her song “Nothing Is Impossible” from her 2025 album, Here For It All.

On social media, several users questioned her involvement and why the Huntington, New York-born artist had been selected to perform in Italy. Some also questioned if she was lip-syncing, as she did not appear to put a lot of effort into reaching her iconic whistle note.

“Laura Pausini, thanks for making this boring ceremony a bit better after the disastrous playback from Mariah Carey,” one person wrote on X after the act following Carey took the stage.

Mariah Carey shocked viewers as her performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony was called ‘disastrous’ by people on social media ( Getty Images )

“Is Mariah Carey part Italian? I’m not sure why an American singer is there, unless, maybe she’s super popular in Italy?” another person asked on the platform.

“Usually the host country only features talent from their country. Great Britain had Bowie, Annie Lennox, & others… don’t recall any American singers.”

Others accused Carey of lip-syncing.

“#Olympics2026 when was the last time Mariah Carey didn’t lip sync a performance. Doing it in Italian is a new twist,” a person on X wrote. “But there is a lot of singers that could have given something much more authentic.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Mariah Carey so obviously lip syncing. Wasn't tryna hide it a single bit. Ruined what has been a decent opening ceremony thus far.”

The Independent has contacted Carey’s representatives for comment.

In addition to Carey, other well-known performers included Laura Pausini, who sang the Italian National Anthem, and Andrea Bocelli, who last performed at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Winter Games in Turin.

The theme of this year’s opening ceremony was “Harmony” to represent the two Italian cities that serve as 2026 hosts: Milan and the mountain town of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

This year’s Winter Olympics will run until the closing ceremony on February 22 with 116 medal events across the 19 days in Italy.