Day nine of Wimbledon sees the world-famous tennis tournament more than halfway finished after a dramatic closing on Monday (7 July).

The arrival of the quarter-finals sees back-to-back champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on home hopeful Cam Norrie. The second Tuesday of the championship also sees women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka aim to build on wins over Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens, as she plays Laura Siegemund on Centre Court.

Monday evening saw drama on Centre Court as an injured Grigor Dimitrov was dramatically forced to retire when two sets up against No 1 seed Jannik Sinner. For tearful Dimitrov, it marked his fifth straight grand slam retirement with a stunned Roger Federer watching on from the Royal Box, while Sinner carried the Bulgarian’s bags off court in a show of sportsmanship.

Viewers will also be curious to see which A-Listers are in the Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, which has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922 and has 74 exclusive seats. So far this year, David Grohl made his first appearance with his wife after an infidelity scandal last year, as well as international guests including WWE’s John Cena.

Jodie Foster

The Silence of the Lambs actor and filmmaker boasts two Academy Awards, three Baftas, four Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy for her work. She will be enjoying the games with her friend Patti Rockenwagner.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Richard E Grant

English actor Grant, known for his performances in films including Withnail and I, Saltburn and The Lesson is attending the tournament with his daughter Olivia.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Katherine Jenkins

Mezzo-soprano singer Jenkins was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity in 2014. She has since gone on to expand her charity work, serving as trustee to the British Forces Foundation and is joined by her husband Andrew Levitas.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Ian McKellen

After experiencing a fall off stage last year, Lord of the Rings star McKellen appears to have recovered well. He is joined by British actor and theatre producer Dena Hammerstein.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

Sienna Miller

The American-British actor has starred in films including Edge of Love (2008), American Woman (2018) and Layer Cake (2004) and is attending the tournament with her partner Oli Green.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Robert Peston

Journalist Peston is known for his current position as political editor of ITV news. The reporter and author is joined by producer Victoria Flind.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Mark Rylance

Rylance won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for his role as Rudolf Abel in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. He attends Wimbledon with artist and photographer Lisa Barnard.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

David Gower

Former captain of the England cricket team, Gower went on to a successful career as a cricket commentator after retiring. He is joined by his wife, Thorunn.

open image in gallery David Gower in the Royal Box in 2024 ( PA )

Trevor Birch

Birch was a professional football player for Liverpool, Shrewsbury and Chester, before he went on to roles as executive at Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City, Chelsea, Leeds United and others.

open image in gallery EFL chief executive Trevor Birch says his organisation will seek compensation over the changes to the FA Cup format (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Katty Kay

British-Swiss journalist Katty is an author and broadcaster, who has shot to fame for her podcasting skills on The Rest is Politics US alongside Anthony Scaramucci.

open image in gallery Ben Carson becomes aggravated in Katty Kay interview

Erin Kennedy

Paralympic gold medallist Erin has won the top prize twice for rowing, once in Tokyo in 2020 and once last year in Paris. She is joined by her husband, Sam.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Rachael Blackmore

The award-winning Irish jockey became the first woman to ever win the Grand National in 2021 and went on to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2022.