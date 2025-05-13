How Wilderness takes festival food to a whole new level

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From a long table banquet to Michelin-starred chefs: Wilderness Festival knows food, and it knows how to do food well!

Over the past decade, festival organisers have realised that guests now expect way more than your average (always dependable) greasy burger from a van. Which is why at certain festivals, you’ll find that they’ve gone above and beyond to ensure that their event caters for everyone.

At Wilderness, there’s a wealth of delicious dishes on offer, including the returning Soul Food Cafe, which in its second year will bring its tasty selection of smoothies, salads and fresh poke bowls, as well as fresh-brewed coffee, New York-style bagels and homemade ice cream. Located in the middle of The Sanctuary, the Soul Food Cafe is the perfect place to start your day or recharge for the afternoon.

Organisers take festival food to a whole new level by inviting some of the UK and Europe’s most respected chefs to serve up delicious feasts, keeping you satiated enough to keep dancing all weekend.

This year, that includes Irish chef and presenter Anna Haugh, chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant and Little Sister Wine Bar in Chelsea, London.

Haugh began her career in Dublin with Derry Clarke of L’Ecrivain before moving to London where she worked with Philip Howard and Gordon Ramsay. She founded the Myrtle Restaurant in 2019, determined to introduce Londoners to a heightened taste of Ireland – with Irish produce at the heart of the menu.

Joining Haugh is Andy Beynon, chef proprietor of the renowned Behind restaurant in London Fields, which recently celebrated its fifth year with a Michelin star. Beynon’s 10-course blind tasting menu at the intimate 18-covery eatery has sustainability at its core, focusing entirely on day-boat fish and shellfish sourced predominantly from British shores.

Wilderness’s 2025 trio of chefs is completed by Joshua Overington, chef owner of the Michelin-starred Mýse in north Yorkshire. Overington’s early career saw him working in some of the best kitchens in the country, from the three Michelin-starred Waterside Inn in Bray and The Pipe and Glass in Yorkshire. He then trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, inspiring him to open Le Cochon Aveugle in York in 2014, offering his modern take on bistro dining. He closed the restaurant in 2022 to start a fresh adventure with Mýse.

This fantastic group will convene at The Chef’s Table, located on a hillside overlooking the beautiful Lake Wilderness, where they will prepare a seven-course tasting menu for small groups of diners sitting around the counter, where you’ll be able to sample delicious wines and speak to the brilliant minds behind each dish.

Elsewhere Ben Quinn is the co-founder of Woodfired Canteen, known for hosting dinners in special locations. He’ll be bringing his lovely team to Wilderness for some live-fire cooking in an equally lively atmosphere, as he brings his unique combinations of flavours and skilled cooking to the table. For his long table banquet there will be five courses of respectfully sourced, local and season ingredients all cooked right in front of you.

