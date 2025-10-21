What is Group 7? The latest viral trend taking TikTok by storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new trend is likely taking over your TikTok feed, with people declaring they have landed a spot in the elite “group 7.”

But what does “group 7” actually mean, and how do you know you’re part of it?

It all started with singer Sophie James posting a series of videos on her TikTok account last week to promote her song, “So Unfair.” After posting three videos, two about getting a parking ticket and one about how she’s “always winning,” she shared a fourth video directed to her fans.

“If you’re seeing this you are in group 4,” she wrote in the text over the video, which featured “So Unfair” playing in the background. “I am posting a bunch of videos and seeing which ones reach the most viewers. This is the fourth post of the batch, so you are group 4.”

In the next two videos, she said that fans who saw those were either a part of “group 5” or “group 6.” James concluded her series with a seventh video, in which she informed viewers that they were part of “group 7.”

Sophia James started the ‘group 7’ trend when she was promoting her song ‘So Unfair’ ( sophiajamesmusic / TikTok )

“I have posted seven videos tonight, and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach,” she said. “I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in group 7! Welcome!”

The Independent has contacted James for comment.

In the comments of that clip, which has more than 15 million views, TikTok users declared that “group 7” was the best one of the bunch.

“I hereby declare group 7 is the most elite group,” one commented, while another quipped: “Can you imagine not being Group 7.”

“Put all the baddies in group 7,” a third wrote.

A fourth commented: “I fear group 7 is the best group.”

Meanwhile, many TikTok users have shared their own videos to celebrate the fact that they’re in “group seven.”

A woman named Camille shared a clip of her walking outside, as she had sunglasses on, along with the caption: “Good morning group 7!!! I hope we all have the best day.”

Barbara Corcoran, a signature panelist on Shark Tank, even joined in. She showed off her muscles while on the set of the reality show in a TikTok video. “How it feels waking up in group seven,” she wrote in the text over the clip, which featured “So Unfair.”

“What a time to be alive,” Corcoran added in the caption.

Meanwhile, James is taking the trend outside of TikTok. In a section of her website called “group 7,” she revealed that she’s planning a meet-up for the members of this clan, taking place at The Bedford Pub in London on Friday, October 24, at 8 p.m.