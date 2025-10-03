Wendy’s is giving away free fries to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wendy’s is joining in on the celebration of Taylor Swift’s new album by giving away free fries.

The Grammy winner’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, became available Friday to listeners globally, and while jamming out to her new song, “Opalite,” Swifties can also make sure to get themselves a free side of fries at the fast food chain.

To redeem the free snack — valid at participating U.S. locations — customers should use the Wendy’s app or website to claim a free Hot & Crispy Fry of any size with any $5 purchase. Topped Fries and Seasoned Potatoes are excluded from the promotion.

The chain suggests pairing the fries with its “Era-inspired” sauces, including the new orange-colored Scorchin' Hot sauce that matches the hue of the new album cover.

Other companies joining in the celebration for the new album include Baked by Melissa, with its Showgirl Cupcake Launch. The limited-edition pack of 12 vanilla cupcakes features six that are teal-colored and six that are orange-colored, also to match the album cover.

Wendy’s is giving away free fries with any $5 purchase on Friday to celebrate the release of Swift’s new album ( Getty Images )

On Friday, anyone who purchases the Showgirl pack at the Union Square location in New York City will receive a free gift with purchase. The gifts could be either friendship bracelets (a Swiftie specialty), stickers, or tattoos.

Insomnia Cookies is also giving away friendship bracelets on Friday with the purchase of a 13-pack of cookies while supplies last.

Uber Eats is joining in on The Life of a Showgirl release celebration by offering 12 percent off select orange-colored items on the app through Sunday, in addition to $12 off Uber Comfort rides using the promotional code SHOWBIZ.

Swift first revealed that her new album was coming at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, with further details provided during an August 13 appearance on her finacé, Travis Kelce’s, New Heights podcast hosted alongside his older brother.

During the conversation, which drew 1.3 million viewers, Swift explained that the 12 songs on the album were inspired by her experiences during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said. “It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as [Kelce] said... bangers.”

She added that the album will stand alone without bonus tracks, confirming, “There's no other songs coming.”

“It's not like The Tortured Poets Department, where I was like: ‘Here's a data dump of everything I thought or felt in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12,” she said. “There's not a 13th, there's not a 14th, there's not other ones coming.”

The Life of a Showgirl is out now.