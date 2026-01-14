Wendy’s announces it’s expanding its Biggie Deals value meals menu
The fast food chain announced the new meal deals with price points at $4, $6 and $8
Wendy’s is serving up more bang for your bun with its expanded Biggie Deals.
The fast food chain announced the tiered value meals on Wednesday, with price points at $4, $6 and $8.
The new lineup begins with $4 Biggie Bites, where customers can choose one main item such as a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, 4‑piece Nuggets or Jr. Fry, plus a second selection like additional nuggets, fries or a small soft drink.
At the mid‑tier is the $6 Biggie Bag, featuring one main item along with 4‑piece nuggets, a Jr. Fry and a small soft drink.
The top‑tier $8 Biggie Bundle lets customers pick two main items from the same group, as well as a Jr. Fry or small soft drink.
Wendy’s first launched its $5 Biggie Bag in 2019 and, more recently, offered a two-for-$7 combo deal.
"We know customers want choice and a meal option made just for them. That's why we're expanding Biggie Deals – to give more ways to customize and enjoy great value," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, in a news release.
"With new ways to enjoy iconic menu items fans know and love, the Biggie Bites, Bag, and Bundle prove that value and quality aren't mutually exclusive, at least not at Wendy's,” Radkoski added.
The Biggie Deals are now available at Wendy’s locations across the U.S. Prices may be higher in Alaska, California and Hawaii, and when ordering through a third‑party delivery platform, the company says.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks