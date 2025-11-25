Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fast food chain announces sweet ‘6-7’ deal

The Truth About Wendy's Famous Frosty
  • Wendy's is offering a small Frosty for 67 cents, capitalizing on the viral “6-7” slang trend.
  • The “6-7” trend, popular among Gen Alpha, originated from rapper Skrilla's song “Doot Doot (6 7)” and refers to a 6'7 basketball player.
  • The special deal runs from November 28 to December 7, initially available in-store and online, then exclusively via the Wendy's app or online ordering.
  • Other food chains, such as Pizza Hut, have also embraced the trend, offering 67-cent boneless wings earlier this month.
  • The phrase “6-7” was named Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year and has become a classroom distraction for some educators.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in