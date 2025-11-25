Fast food chain announces sweet ‘6-7’ deal
- Wendy's is offering a small Frosty for 67 cents, capitalizing on the viral “6-7” slang trend.
- The “6-7” trend, popular among Gen Alpha, originated from rapper Skrilla's song “Doot Doot (6 7)” and refers to a 6'7 basketball player.
- The special deal runs from November 28 to December 7, initially available in-store and online, then exclusively via the Wendy's app or online ordering.
- Other food chains, such as Pizza Hut, have also embraced the trend, offering 67-cent boneless wings earlier this month.
- The phrase “6-7” was named Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year and has become a classroom distraction for some educators.