Wendy’s is taking part in the viral “6-7” slang trend with a special Frosty deal.

The term “6-7,” most popular among Gen Alpha kids, comes from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7), which references a 6’7 basketball player. The phrase, spoken as “six seven,” is usually blurted out when “six” and “seven” are mentioned together. It also comes with an accompanying “juggling” hand gesture.

Now, Wendy’s is poking fun at the viral meme by offering customers one small Frosty for only 67 cents.

On November 28, fans can grab their $.67 Frosty in stores or online. Then, from November 29 through December 7, the deal will only be available through the Wendy’s app or via online ordering.

The company said it wanted to sweeten up Black Friday this year while jumping on the viral trend.

Wendy’s Frosty deal will be available for purchase on the app from November 29 to December 7 ( Wendy's )

Wendy’s isn’t the only food chain that’s embracing the “6-7” trend.

Earlier this month, Pizza Hut offered a “6 7 Menu,” a two-day special when boneless wings were being sold for 67 cents each.

Customers could order wings in nine different sauce flavors, including Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet Chili, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Medium, Buffalo Burnin' Hot, Lemon Pepper, Cajun Style, and Spicy Garlic.

The Pizza Hut menu also launched after “6-7” was named the 2025 Word of the Year. According to Dictionary.com, this honor is meant to reflect “the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the year.”

“It’s part inside joke, part social signal and part performance,” Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning, said in a news release at the time.

“When people say it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling. It’s one of the first Words of the Year that works as an interjection – a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means.”

In the song, “Doot Doot (6 7),” where the meme originated from, Skrilla sings, “The way that switch, I know he dyin'. 6-7. I just bipped right on the highway.” The song went on to gain popularity through viral videos and memes featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball.

Since the phrase has largely been used by a younger crowd, teachers have said that it has become a classroom distraction. Some educators are imposing consequences, from point deductions to essays, for students who use the term.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years and I’ve dealt with all sorts of slang — nothing has driven me crazier than this one,” Adria Laplander, a sixth-grade language arts teacher in Michigan, told Today.com.