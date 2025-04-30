Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wedding guest has revealed that she left a ceremony after just a few minutes because the bride told her that her outfit was “inappropriate” and didn’t fit with the dress code.

TikTok user @ebrown_rn shared a video recounting how she and her family had travelled two hours to attend the wedding of her husband’s friend, only for the bride to directly call out her choice of attire.

“So I am currently sitting in my car, because I came two hours to a wedding for one of my husband’s friends,” she told her followers in the clip, recorded from the inside of the vehicle.

In the video, she wore a multi-coloured dress in a geometric pattern, with a dark blue background adorned with light blue, pink and white shapes.

“We had been here literally for a total of 15 minutes and the bride comes up to me and tells me that my outfit is ‘inappropriate for her wedding’,” she continued, “and that there was a supposed dress code that I didn’t know existed because I never got a wedding invitation mailed to my house.”

“It was a text message that my husband received. But in 2025, is this what brides do to their guests now? You walk up to your guest and tell them that the outfit they’re wearing is not appropriate for their wedding?

“I didn’t know that was a thing. I mean, I’ve been married for 11 years. So this is what we do to our guests? I’m kind of disappointed and I’m really ready to go home.”

In a follow-up post, the TikTok user shared further details of the awkward scene, revealing that the groom was a long-time friend of her husband, who he’d known for 20 years, but she had never met the bride before.

She claimed that she received “no formal or proper” greeting from the bride before being told that her outfit didn’t fit with the dress code.

Before their encounter, the bride had apparently also taken the TikTok user’s husband to task for wearing the wrong colours, too, and had asked him to remove his tie.

“I walked over and she said, ‘Let me say something, your outfit is inappropriate,’” she explained. “‘It doesn’t match the dress code. There was a dress code and I asked people to wear these specific colours.’”

The guest said that the bride told her “typically I would send people home”, but since the family had travelled a long way, she would let them stay.

Despite this, the guest decided to leave the event immediately and was later followed by her husband and children.

Her story left TikTok users divided, with some slamming the bride’s “rude” behaviour and others suggesting that it was the guest’s responsibility to follow the correct dress code on the couple’s big day.

“If a bride is roaming around and taking time to be rude to guests, she’s got issues that you don’t need to think about twice,” said one supporter, while another apologised that the bride “had the audacity to treat you like that”, adding: “No formal invite = no formal attire.”

“My son’s wedding was formal, a few showed up in less than formal,” one user chimed in. “No one was kicked out. That is insane. I would have taken my gift and left!”

“The only way I would ask a guest to leave is if they showed up in a wedding dress,” another joked.

However, other commenters appeared to be firmly on the bride’s side, with one writing: “I had [a dress code] and if someone showed up out of dress code depending on what they had on I would’ve asked them to leave.”

“As someone who just recently had a wedding YESSSS!!!” another added. “After spending 20k and giving instructions on what I wanted, if you don't participate you can go.”