What to wear as a 2025 wedding guest

There’s no greater conundrum than choosing what to wear to a wedding.

With so many elements to think about – shape, colour, comfort and what photographs well being only a few – wedding guest dresses have become a category within themselves, with high-street brands adding wedding shops to their sites.

While florals and floaty midi dresses are always a safe option, it can be nice to push the boat out with a wedding guest ensemble.

So, a fashion stylist details the five best wedding guest trends to wear this season.

Polka dots

Polka dots have been experiencing a resurgence lately – perhaps thanks to the Eighties fashion renaissance and Diana, Princess of Wales’ iconic wardrobe.

But for spring/summer 2025, polka dots are taking a fresher approach than the decadence of the 1980s.

Often paired with navy and white by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Julia Roberts’ brown and cream dress in Pretty Woman can also be used as your perfect reference picture.

“Polka dots are having a couture moment,” says fashion stylist Oriona Robb, “they’re playful yet polished and add a whisper of retro charm to modern silhouettes.

“For a wedding guest look, opt for refined fabrics like silk or chiffon, and go for larger, spaced-out dots in muted tones to elevate the feel.”

M&S Polka Dot V-Neck Lace Detail Midaxi Tea Dress, £49.50

Nobody’s Child Black Polka Dot Anya Midi Dress, £150

Drop waists

Basque waists have boomed in popularity for bridal dresses, but for wedding guests, the drop waist is one of the leading silhouette trends for 2025.

However, it’s not the easiest style to pull off – especially if you’re weary of a wedding buffet.

“Fabric is everything,” says Robb. “Look for styles in structured crepe or draped silks that skim rather than cling.

“If you’re still unsure, balance the silhouette with statement heels and sculptural accessories for a tailored finish.”

Abercrombie and Fitch Knit Tube Drop-Waist Maxi Dress, £58

Ro&Zo Linen Rich Pleated Midaxi Waisted Dress, £129, M&S

Butter yellow and other pastels

While butter yellow was the colour of the season – you may want to avoid it unless you want to blend in. Other perfect pastel options include periwinkle, powder blue and pink.

“Soft pistachio, powder blue, blush rose and muted lilac all feel fresh yet timeless,” says Robb.

“Choose one that complements your undertone, and opt for tonal dressing or pair with metallic accents to keep it elevated.”

& Other Stories Sleeveless Satin Midi Dress, £97

Zara Textured Midi Dress, £39.99

Boho chic

Ruffles, drapery and sheer mesh may not sound like the attributes of a perfect wedding guest ensemble – but for 2025 a twist on boho chic is one of the biggest wedding trends.

Fringe, suede and prints spring to mind, but Robb says to “skip the clichés and lean into luxe fabrics – embroidered silks, delicate lace and fluid satin in earthy tones”.

These fabrics elevate the a trend that could otherwise be too casual. A key aspect of boho chic is the jewellery.Robb says to layer it with different bangles, long and short necklaces and earrings. “Add a sculpted clutch and soft waves to complete the effortless look,” she says.

Zara Ruffled Midi Camisole Dress, £39.99

Zara Pointelle Knit Ruffled Dress, £39.99

Tulle and tutus

While ballerina-core peaked in 2024, some of its motifs have returned to the runway this season, with tulle and tutus reigning supreme.

Tulle skirts, in particular, have seen a 109% increase in year-on-year sales according to recent Clearpay data, suggesting tutus are no longer reserved for the dressing-up box.

But how do you wear the tulle and tutu trend without looking like a sugar plum fairy?

“A voluminous tulle skirt or layered dress in neutral or blush tones is a statement, but paired with sleek tailoring or minimal accessories, it becomes modern and refined,” says Robb.

“Let the texture speak, and keep everything else pared back.”

Karen Millen Tulle Bandeau Tiered Midi Dress, £135.20 (was £169)

Never Fully Dressed Black and Cream Monika Dress, £149