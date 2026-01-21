Does the world have a billionaire problem? These millionaires think so

Feeling shame is a normal human emotion. And it’s the right emotion.” Julia Davies is talking about one potential response to being incredibly rich. It might seem surprising that she, of all people, should be talking about this; after all, Davies is very much in the category of the “haves”, rather than the “have-nots”, herself.

Now in her fifties, the angel investor previously worked as a lawyer before helping to set up the European arm of Osprey – the phenomenally successful premium backpack company – in 2003. She sold her stake in the business in 2018 for an undisclosed but “game-changing” sum.

Originally hailing from a working-class family in south Wales, Davies was not born into wealth. Her father, a “real grafter”, left school at 14 and became a builder, working his way up the trade until he had his own successful business. But money couldn’t be relied upon – it was a childhood of feast or famine, with multiple recessions taking their toll and the family home being at risk whenever her dad’s buildings didn’t sell.

“I think my background did make me more aware of wealth,” she muses. It meant that, when she finally came into serious money, she wasn’t content to conform to the stereotypical picture of a self-serving multi-millionaire flashing the cash on superyachts and private jets. She felt called, instead, to lobby for a fairer society.

She’s not alone in that mission. An open letter to the world’s political leaders signed by nearly 400 millionaires – including famous names like actors Mark Ruffalo and Brian Cox, musician Brian Eno and producer Abigail Disney – is calling for higher taxes on the super rich.

Timed to coincide with the World Economic Forum in Davos and coordinated by Patriotic Millionaires, Millionaires for Humanity and Oxfam International, the letter urges elected representatives to tackle the existential global crisis posed by extreme wealth: “When even millionaires, like us, recognise that extreme wealth has cost everyone else everything else, there can be no doubt that society is dangerously teetering off the edge of a precipice. We are worn out watching this happen. We want our democracies back. We want our communities back. We want our future back.”

Polling of 3,900 millionaires in G20 countries by Patriotic Millionaires, a network of wealthy people in the UK who have long campaigned to be taxed more, found that 77 per cent think extremely wealthy individuals buy political influence; 69 per cent think the influence of the super-rich over politicians is preventing action on tackling inequality; and 62 per cent think that extreme wealth is a threat to democracy.

open image in gallery Wealth inequality should be tackled by taxing the rich, according to campaigners ( Getty )

Mark Ruffalo went so far as to blame extreme wealth inequality for the rise of Donald Trump and the “unique threat that he poses to American democracy”, saying that it has “enabled his every step, and is the root cause of the trend towards authoritarianism we’re witnessing in the US and around the world. If leaders at Davos are serious about the threat to democracy and the rule of law, they must get serious about combatting extreme wealth concentration. That includes taxing wealthy people like me too. If we are to have democracy, not oligarchy, taxing the rich is essential to giving power back to the people.”

Indeed, as wealth inequality grows, the “haves” are facing up to some pretty brutal truths. The UK’s wealth gap has widened by 50 per cent in the last eight years and the country ranks seventh for unequal income among OECD countries. The UK’s 50 richest families hold more wealth than the poorest half of the population, totalling 34 million people; the UK’s two richest billionaires are richer than the entirety of The Times rich list back in 1990. It’s little wonder that a recent report from the Fairness Foundation concluded that increasing wealth inequality in the UK could be a “major driver of societal collapse” within the next decade.

A 2025 report from Oxfam International titled “Takers Not Makers”, meanwhile, found that billionaires grew wealthier three times faster in 2024 than in 2023, pointing to an increased concentration of resources globally.

The correct reaction to all of this as a wealthy person is to feel shame, argues Davies. “No one’s going to love me for saying that, but I think we accept extreme levels of bad behaviour from rich people,” she says.

open image in gallery Billionaires like Elon Musk should give more of their money away, says musician Billie Eilish ( Getty )

“Wealth shame” – the experience of feeling a deep sense of discomfort and shame around having money, whether because someone grew up in poverty, feels like a class traitor, or inherited rather than earned their fortune – has become more of a talking point in recent years. The president of the Financial Therapy Association, Christine Hargrove, says she has seen an increase in rich clients who are struggling with this issue.

“Many of them feel like they have to hide money-related aspects of their past or present, otherwise they’ll be on the front lines of the class war,” she says. “We have a lot of ways we talk about money that contradict each other – for example, we hold up passing down wealth to future generations as an important indicator of having ‘made it’ financially, but talk about individuals who inherit wealth with disdain.” Our society is full of financial double standards that “wreak havoc on individuals’ inner financial identities,” she adds.

Of course, even being able to go to a therapist to talk about wealth shame is, ironically, something that’s increasingly only accessible to the wealthy as the cost of private treatment continues to climb. But financial therapy is growing during a time when many are loudly condemning wealth, especially when that wealth is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a privileged few.

Davies says that it’s “not about being embarrassed about having wealth if you’ve worked hard for it, or your parents have worked hard for it.” But she does think that the injustice of inequality should make those at the top of the food chain feel guilty if they’re hoarding wealth, rather than using it to make things better.

I think we accept extreme levels of bad behaviour from rich people Julia Davies, investor

“I take my wealth seriously,” she says. “I enjoy it, but it also gives you this ability to do things which most people don’t have the ability to do. To have that and not do it – or to actually choose to use your wealth to make things worse, like extreme over-consumption lifestyles… I think they should be ashamed. Just because you’re rich, you don’t have to be an a***hole.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Grammy and Oscar winner Billie Eilish, who guilt-tripped the ultra-wealthy about putting their money to good use and addressing more of the world’s issues as she accepted an award at last year’s WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” Eilish said to an audience that included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. “And if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? And no hate, but give your money away, shorties.” Through her Changemaker programme, Eilish has worked with the nonprofit Reverb on its Music Decarbonization Project and Music Climate Revolution initiative, alongside artists ranging from Dead & Company to Harry Styles.

Similarly, Davies is doing her bit as a maker, not just a taker, having founded environmental fund We Have The POWER, which focuses on rewilding and nature restoration. It’s also why she became involved with Patriotic Millionaires. According to their research, 80 per cent of millionaires support a wealth tax of 2 per cent on anything over £10m. The aim is to “leverage the voice of wealth to build a better Britain by changing the system to end extreme wealth and make those with it make their fair and proper contribution.”

open image in gallery Mark Ruffalo claims that US president Donald Trump has been enabled by extreme wealth inequality ( PA Wire )

Today, just as it was in the Victoria era, philanthropy is the way that most ultra-wealthy people “do their bit” for society and assuage the guilt that can be triggered when one lives in luxury while others struggle. But donating money to charitable causes “is never going to change society and the root causes of problems that we really need to deal with if we want a better country,” argues Phil White, a former engineer who made his millions after selling the consulting firm he’d co-founded.

Philanthropy isn’t, for starters, democratic. It’s not in any way fairly distributing the wealth, directed instead by the whims of whatever a particular individual feels passionately about, whether that be the arts or a specific species of bird. It also addresses the symptoms, rather than the underlying causes, of a broken and unequal society. “Philanthropy alone dabbles at the edges; the scale isn’t big enough,” says White. “Only governments can actually do that. That’s why I believe we need wealth taxation.”

He joined the Patriotic Millionaires network after his own reckoning with wealth came amid the pandemic, when it became clear that a lot of people were having a tough time. “We saw people in inner cities really struggling with day-to-day life while I was out in the countryside enjoying the birdsong,” he recalls. “We weren’t in overcrowded housing; my income came from wealth, so I wasn’t working at the time. My life was really very comfortable during that period.”

All that made the gap “more stark”: “What we saw was this divide, with the wealthy getting wealthier and the poor getting poorer, effectively.” Did that feeling of unfairness and injustice – and, perhaps, the guilt that it sparked – spur White into wanting to lobby for change? “Absolutely it did, yes. That was a very direct causation.”

If you use that guilt to do something positive, it can be a win for everybody Phil White, Patriotic Millionaires

Indeed, guilt, as much as it has negative connotations, can be a hugely positive force. As Dr Lawrence Howells, clinical psychologist and author of Understanding Your 7 Emotions, puts it: “Guilt serves important functions in our lives and in our wider society, and is usually helpful.” He calls it “an energising emotion: it drives us to act. The most effective way to reduce guilt is to undo our behaviour, make amends, atone or apologise.”

In the case of feeling guilt or shame about having wealth – particularly reaching the level of wealth where your money sits there making money, deriving you a passive, unearned income – that feeling can drive someone to “atone” by campaigning for a fairer society or channelling that money into causes and projects that will have a positive impact.

“Feeling guilty about something, if you don’t do anything about it, is a very negative emotion,” agrees White. “Whereas if you use that guilt to do something positive, then absolutely – it can be a win for everybody.” ’

Even from a less altruistic standpoint, using at least some wealth to try and improve the state of the world seems to have a much better feelgood effect than simply letting it stack up or splurging it on ever more indulgent extravagances.

“Overconsumption is just like junk food – it’s not really very satisfying at all,” says Davies. “I think true happiness in life comes from doing good stuff with good people. You get way more pleasure from that than from looking for the next hit of buying something.”