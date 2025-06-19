The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Inside the $500m superyacht where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will tie the knot
Bezos proposed to Sánchez on the vessel in 2023
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancée Lauren Sánchez — and his $500 million superyacht is rumored to play a large role.
Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring aboard the luxury vessel, Koru — named after the Maori word for “loop” or “coil” symbolizing new beginnings — in 2023.
More than two years later, the couple are reportedly set to get married on the vessel in the waters near Venice, Italy.
Here’s everything we know about the gargantuan pleasure yacht.
How big is Koru?
Measuring 417 feet (127 meters) in length, Koru was first commissioned by Bezos in 2018, according to reports. Built by Dutch yacht maker Oceanco near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the yacht was delivered to Gibraltar in April 2023. Bezos was seen arriving on the superyacht via helicopter for its maiden voyage in May of that year.
With its three masts measuring more than 230 feet, Koru is currently the world’s largest sailing yacht, according to Boat International.
It can reach speeds of up to 17 knots per hour, powered by two, 1,500hp MTU diesel engines and cruises comfortably at 15 knots — 2.25 knots faster than the average for similar vessels.
She has a gross tonnage of 3,493 and a 56-foot beam and has a more-than-20,000-square-foot sail plan.
Koru currently sails under the Cayman Islands flag, the second most popular for yachts, according to Boat International.
The design
Koru features exterior design by Dutch firm Dykstra Naval Architects, which also aided in the naval architecture along with Lateral Naval Architects. The yacht’s interior design was by London-based firm Mlinaric, Henry & Zervudachi.
The superyacht features a teak deck, a navy blue steel hull, and white two-level aluminium superstructure. It also has a canoe stern for privacy and three masts.
Koru is said to be testing a kinetic energy system that converts wave-induced motion into electricity, according to Robb Report, making it more sustainable than other superyachts of its kind.
In addition, the vessel reportedly has a hybrid power system with large battery banks that keep its systems going when anchored at night.
Koru’s design was said to be inspired by Barry Diller’s schooner Eos, built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts in 2006, according to Robb Report. The sides of the superyacht are adorned with traditional portholes, though the upper decks have smaller-than-normal windows likely for privacy reasons.
One notable feature is the vessel’s figurehead, a woman resembling Sánchez adorning the bow of the superyacht. Sánchez, however, has debunked the claim that the figurehead is inspired by her, telling Vogue in 2023: “I’m very flattered, but it’s not.” Setting the record straight, Sánchez said the figurehead is actually the Norse goddess of love, fertility, and gold, Freyja.
How many people can stay on Koru?
Koru can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine staterooms, along with about 36 crew members.
Because Bezos had the superyacht built under a shroud of secrecy, many of Koru’s technical and interior features remain a mystery. It was referred to as Project Y721 while it was being built.
However, the interior is described as a “timeless, contemporary style, with natural wood tones complemented by a palette of warm neutrals and beautifully patterned textiles” on the Oceanco website.
Meanwhile, Architectural Digest reported that Koru is appointed with multiple spots for outdoor lounging, plus three jacuzzis and a swimming pool.
A $75 million support vessel
Multiple reports indicate that Koru itself cost Bezos about $500 million — and that’s before the addition of the superyacht’s $75 million support vessel; the largest shadow vessel ever built by Damen Yachting of Holland.
Abeona, named after the Roman goddess of travelers, is a 250-foot motor yacht equipped with a helipad and hangar. It’s also stocked with water toys and additional tender boats. Architectural Digest reported it can accommodate four guests in two cabins and up to 37 crew members, offering support in every sense to Koru.
The cost to maintain both vessels is about $30 million per year, according to Robb Report.
