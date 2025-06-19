Inside the $500m superyacht where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will tie the knot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancée Lauren Sánchez — and his $500 million superyacht is rumored to play a large role.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring aboard the luxury vessel, Koru — named after the Maori word for “loop” or “coil” symbolizing new beginnings — in 2023.

More than two years later, the couple are reportedly set to get married on the vessel in the waters near Venice, Italy.

Here’s everything we know about the gargantuan pleasure yacht.

How big is Koru?

open image in gallery Jeff Bezos’s superyacht, Koru, is reportedly playing a role in his upcoming wedding to Lauren Sánchez ( Getty )

Measuring 417 feet (127 meters) in length, Koru was first commissioned by Bezos in 2018, according to reports. Built by Dutch yacht maker Oceanco near Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the yacht was delivered to Gibraltar in April 2023. Bezos was seen arriving on the superyacht via helicopter for its maiden voyage in May of that year.

With its three masts measuring more than 230 feet, Koru is currently the world’s largest sailing yacht, according to Boat International.

It can reach speeds of up to 17 knots per hour, powered by two, 1,500hp MTU diesel engines and cruises comfortably at 15 knots — 2.25 knots faster than the average for similar vessels.

She has a gross tonnage of 3,493 and a 56-foot beam and has a more-than-20,000-square-foot sail plan.

Koru currently sails under the Cayman Islands flag, the second most popular for yachts, according to Boat International.

The design

open image in gallery ( EPA )

Koru features exterior design by Dutch firm Dykstra Naval Architects, which also aided in the naval architecture along with Lateral Naval Architects. The yacht’s interior design was by London-based firm Mlinaric, Henry & Zervudachi.

The superyacht features a teak deck, a navy blue steel hull, and white two-level aluminium superstructure. It also has a canoe stern for privacy and three masts.

Koru is said to be testing a kinetic energy system that converts wave-induced motion into electricity, according to Robb Report, making it more sustainable than other superyachts of its kind.

In addition, the vessel reportedly has a hybrid power system with large battery banks that keep its systems going when anchored at night.

Koru’s design was said to be inspired by Barry Diller’s schooner Eos, built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts in 2006, according to Robb Report. The sides of the superyacht are adorned with traditional portholes, though the upper decks have smaller-than-normal windows likely for privacy reasons.

One notable feature is the vessel’s figurehead, a woman resembling Sánchez adorning the bow of the superyacht. Sánchez, however, has debunked the claim that the figurehead is inspired by her, telling Vogue in 2023: “I’m very flattered, but it’s not.” Setting the record straight, Sánchez said the figurehead is actually the Norse goddess of love, fertility, and gold, Freyja.

open image in gallery Koru was too large to dock with other private yachts, so had to dock among the commercial vessels and oil tankers in Port Everglades, Florida ( Getty )

How many people can stay on Koru?

Koru can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine staterooms, along with about 36 crew members.

Because Bezos had the superyacht built under a shroud of secrecy, many of Koru’s technical and interior features remain a mystery. It was referred to as Project Y721 while it was being built.

However, the interior is described as a “timeless, contemporary style, with natural wood tones complemented by a palette of warm neutrals and beautifully patterned textiles” on the Oceanco website.

Meanwhile, Architectural Digest reported that Koru is appointed with multiple spots for outdoor lounging, plus three jacuzzis and a swimming pool.

open image in gallery CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot at the end of June in Venice ( AFP/Getty )

A $75 million support vessel

Multiple reports indicate that Koru itself cost Bezos about $500 million — and that’s before the addition of the superyacht’s $75 million support vessel; the largest shadow vessel ever built by Damen Yachting of Holland.

Abeona, named after the Roman goddess of travelers, is a 250-foot motor yacht equipped with a helipad and hangar. It’s also stocked with water toys and additional tender boats. Architectural Digest reported it can accommodate four guests in two cabins and up to 37 crew members, offering support in every sense to Koru.

The cost to maintain both vessels is about $30 million per year, according to Robb Report.