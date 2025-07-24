Walmart is rolling out AI ‘super agents’ to help you shop
The agents will help customers, employees and more, sometimes even without human involvement
Walmart is set to roll out AI “super agents” to help customers’ shopping experience – and spark growth in online shopping.
The world’s biggest retailer announced it will soon launch four agents powered by agentic AI. The agents, where artificial intelligence acts as an assistant, sometimes even without human involvement, would cater to specific groups like customers, employees, suppliers and sellers and software developers.
The super agents will soon become the point of contact for every AI interaction these groups have with the retail giant, as the company tries to catch up in online sales with Amazon.
Walmart, which reported $648 billion in annual sales last year, hopes to utilize AI to continue expanding its online sales. The company currently chalks up 50 percent of its total sales to ecommerce.
One of the new super agents, a Gen-AI-powered tool called Sparky, has already been available on Walmart’s app.
Once Sparky enters its “super agent” form, it will be able to reorder previous items customers purchased, plan events and even offer recipes based on what the customer already has at home, Walmart’s US Chief Technology Officer Hari Vasudev said during an event Wednesday.
Walmart also plans to roll out an “Associate” super agent to help workers and corporate employees do administrative tasks. Those employees currently use different AI tools to handle those tasks.
The company is also developing “Marty” for sellers, suppliers and advertisers. The super agent will streamline the onboarding process, manage orders and create advertisement campaigns.
Walmart is also working on a “Developer” super agent, which will test all future AI tools, the company said.
"Agents can help automate and simplify pretty much everything that we do," Suresh Kumar, Walmart's chief technology officer, said. He added that the company chose to launch these super agents now because "customers are ready, they are using AI in pretty much everything they do."
Walmart declined to say whether the new super agents would replace jobs.
With reporting by Reuters.
