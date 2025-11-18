Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s dark at 4pm. Rain is hammering on the windows. Wind is pummelling through the trees. Yes, the gloomiest time of year is well and truly upon us, and it’s about to take another turn. The UK has recorded its coldest night since March, and snow, frost and ice are set to hit Scotland and the north before the week’s out.

It feels like we’ve suddenly fast-forwarded into deep midwinter, and following the dramatic shift in temperature, top doctors are urging people to take up their flu vaccinations ahead of what could be the “most severe flu outbreak in decades”.

Hospital admissions are already on the rise for the H3N2 flu strain, with infections hitting numbers not usually seen until December. But what else can you take to shore up your immune system this season? Here are the vitamins and supplements doctors and nutritionists swear by to keep mood and immunity up in the winter months…

Vitamin D

Thanks to depleted hours of natural light, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is common in the autumn and winter months. Our bodies make vitamin D from sunlight, so in its absence, we can’t make enough of it from October to March, and the government recommends everyone over the age of 4 should take 10 micrograms of vitamin D during these months.

“Vitamin D is an essential nutrient, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and helps to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, helping to maintain healthy bones, muscles and teeth,” explains Boots nutritionist Vicky Pennington.

“For some individuals, particularly those following restrictive diets, with limited sun exposure, or with higher physiological needs, a general multivitamin or additional supplements such as vitamin B12 or omega-3 may also be helpful, but this is best tailored to the individual rather than taken universally,” adds GP and IQdoctor Dr Suzanne Wylie.

open image in gallery Sun substitute: The government recommends 10 micrograms of Vitamin D ( Getty Images )

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of day but is “absorbed slightly better with a meal that contains some fat”, Dr Wylie explains. “The same applies to omega-3 or multivitamins that include fat-soluble vitamins,” she says.

“When choosing supplements, look for products that state they are certified, ideally third-party tested, and that list clear, simple ingredients,” she recommends, adding we should steer clear of tablets that contain a “long list of additives, artificial colours or sweeteners [that] may include unnecessary fillers”.

“Although this does not always mean they are unsafe, it simply reflects lower manufacturing standards,” she explains. “Vitamin D is well absorbed in tablet, capsule, or liquid form. Chewables and sprays are perfectly acceptable alternatives, especially for those who struggle with tablets.

“There is no strong evidence that one form is significantly superior, provided the dose is correct and the product is good quality.”

Vitamin C

As the winter illness season gets into full swing, it’s important that our immune systems are strong and healthy so they can help to fight off any lurgy going around the office or colds being spluttered across public transport.

“Vitamin C helps to protect cells and keep them healthy, whilst protecting the immune system,” says Pennington. “It cannot be stored in the body, so you need it in your diet every day. However, you should be able to get what you need from your daily diet,” she adds.

“It’s naturally found in citrus fruits such as oranges and can also be found in peppers, strawberries, broccoli, and potatoes.” The NHS recommends adults aged 19 to 64 need 40mg of vitamin C a day. You can get over 90mg from one serving of red peppers or oranges.

However, vitamin C is lost over time. So, it’s important to eat the produce soon after you buy it for maximum effect. While both Pennington and the NHS website recommend that you should be able to get all the vitamin C you need from your diet, if you do opt for a supplement, it’s important to be careful with the quantity. Taking large amounts (over 1,000mg per day) can cause stomach pain, diarrhoea and wind.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A, also known as retinol (yes, the one that’s allegedly helping us no longer get wrinkles), can help your body’s natural defence against illness and infection – but once again, you should be able to get it from your diet.

“It can be found in cheese, eggs, milk, yoghurts, and oily fish, such as salmon, sardines or mackerel,” explains Pennington. “Pregnant women should avoid high intake of vitamin A in their diet and should avoid supplements that contain vitamin A as it could cause harm to the baby,” she adds.

Friendly bacteria

New discoveries about gut health are being made every day. Trillions of microbes residing there are not only vital for digestion but also boost your immunity, heart health, mood, and even cognitive function. They also metabolise vitamins, minerals and medicines.

“You can get live microorganisms from fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi and kombucha, or through supplements,” explains Pennington, who adds friendly bacteria capsules or kefir capsules can be helpful for those who’re “struggling” to get these from their diets.

For generations, humans have linked sensations in our gut to our instinct and mood. And new findings around the gut-brain axis were found this month, with new research showing rats who are given microbiome transplants from exuberant human toddlers became more explorative. So, not only a healthy microbiome good for your immunity, it’s good for mood too.

Instead of reaching for ultra-processed sugary cereals in the morning, gut health experts swear by wholesome breakfast options such as Greek yoghurt or overnight oats with chia and berries, or savoury options such as avocado on sourdough, which contain healthy fats and fibre, both of which help diversify and strengthen the bacteria in your gut. Broad beans are also a gut-friendly hero ingredient as they’re a source of flavanols, which help balance microorganisms in the gut by inhibiting the growth of various pathogens.

open image in gallery Friendly bacteria: Fermented foods like kimchi can help maintain a healthy microbiome ( Getty Images )

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential metal the body needs to make and operate more than 300 different enzymes. These enzymes build protein, and regulate muscle and nerve function, help in the release of energy from our food, and help to maintain blood function. The body doesn’t produce magnesium, so we need to get it from external sources.

The government recommends a daily magnesium dose of 310–420mg a day for adults and 30–410mg for children, depending on age and sex, which can easily be met through diet by eating foods including nuts and seeds, whole grains, seafood, meat, legumes, and green leafy vegetables.

Magnesium supplements have grown in popularity in recent years thanks to research that shows they can help people sleep better and conquer low mood.

Jana Abelovska, a superintendent pharmacist at Click Pharmacy, adds: “Some studies have shown that it might be helpful for muscle soreness after a hard workout, as well as in reducing muscle spasms. It can also be helpful in treating anxiety, as it seems magnesium can lower cortisol, a hormone commonly associated with stress.”

Mulled Wine

As silly season approaches, it might please you to hear that research has shown mulled wine could have multiple health benefits that could aid you this winter. Red wine contains polyphenols, a category of plant-based compounds which are packed with antioxidants. A 2010 study in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that among 4,000 faculty members at five Spanish universities, those who drank wine for a year were 40 per cent less likely to come down with a common cold thanks to the antioxidants inside red grapes, which fight off infections.

open image in gallery Keep the cold at bay with a mulled wine ( istock )

And, if you like your mulled wine with a cinnamon stick, you’re adding an anti-inflammatory element, which can reduce swelling and ease arthritic aches and pains. Meanwhile, the active principles in cloves can increase gut motility and relieve constipation.

Of course, this is when drunk in moderation, as alcohol can actively weaken your immune system and increase inflammation.