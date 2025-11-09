Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people could die from flu this winter, experts have warned, after figures suggested that the number of flu deaths more than doubled last year.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates show that deaths from flu in England stood at 7,757 last winter compared with 3,555 the year before – and child deaths involving flu also increased from 34 to 53.

The UK is braced for a spate of flu deaths this winter, with NHS leaders issuing a “flu jab SOS” urging people to get protected.

Official data suggests that the flu season started unusually early in October, causing hospital admissions to rise, with cases highest in children aged between five and 14.

The warning follows the biggest flu season in Australia’s history, which is often seen as an accurate predictor of what the UK can expect.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the influenza programme at UKHSA, said: “Flu has hit early this year and will only spread in the coming weeks.

“Many people think they have flu when they only have a bad cold. If you get flu, it is nasty, and for some [who are] more vulnerable, it can be deadly.

“If you’re eligible, it is because you are at greater risk. If you’ve not yet had a flu vaccine, don’t regret it later – stay strong and get vaccinated, as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery UKHSA graph showing influenza cases as of 28 October 2025 ( UKHSA )

Elaine Clancy, chief nursing officer at St George’s, Epsom and St Helier hospitals, said the NHS trust is preparing for a bad winter.

She said: “The last flu season was particularly nasty, and we’re very concerned that this year could be even worse – we’re preparing for a spike of flu onto our wards.

“We see people dying every year from flu, and sadly thousands more will likely [die] this year. I strongly recommend booking your jab now, as it takes up to 14 days to fully kick in.”

Amy Clare, 34, from Sutton, said her son Jonah became seriously unwell with flu at five weeks old, and was rushed to Epsom Hospital in the winter of 2022. He was admitted the day before Christmas Eve.

She said: “When the doctor told us we’d be spending Christmas in hospital, I was devastated. But he was in the best place to get better. The care we received from the moment we walked into A&E was fantastic.

“The staff immediately knew something wasn’t right, and they were with us every step of the way, running tests and checking on Jonah constantly.”

NHS England said it is making 2.4 million vaccination slots available next week, which it said was enough to vaccinate the whole of Greater Manchester or Botswana.

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “With just weeks left to ensure best protection against the worst of the flu season, we are issuing an urgent SOS to the eligible people who have yet to get jabbed this year.

open image in gallery Public health experts have urged all those eligible for the flu vaccine this winter to get the jab ( PA Wire )

“It is vital that the public use the over 2.4 million available appointments we have running next week to stamp out this early wave of flu cases and help shield themselves ahead of winter, when viruses tend to circulate and the NHS faces increased pressure on its services.

“The vaccine is proven to be safe, and to help prevent those at risk from getting seriously ill and even hospitalised from flu – so please check your local pharmacy, book an appointment online or by calling 119, or speak to your GP practice today about your winter flu vaccine.”

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in clinical risk groups, pregnant women, care-home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff, as well as for children.

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “Vaccination is the best form of defence against flu – particularly for the most vulnerable. With flu cases already triple what they were this time last year, I urge everyone eligible to take up one of the 2.4 million appointments available next week.”