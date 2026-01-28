Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A groom has posted his mother’s wild dance at his wedding to defend Victoria Beckham after her son, Brooklyn Beckham, claimed that she “hijacked” his first dance with his wife Nicola Peltz at their wedding.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn, 26, shared an explosive online attack aimed at his parents — former Spice Girl Victoria and soccer icon David Beckham — where he accused them of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Peltz since their 2022 wedding. He further claimed that during the ceremony, he was “humiliated” when Victoria “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

However, one groom, Joseph Maine, has chimed in on the drama, sharing how his own mother had a spotlight moment at his wedding to husband Jack McWilliams.

In a TikTok video shared by the couple, which has more than 25 million views, Maine’s mother was being carried around by his friend and bounced up and down on the dance floor with her legs wrapped around him while a remix of Icona Pop and Charli xcx’s song “I Love It” played in the background.

“In Victoria Beckham's defense, this was my mom at our wedding,” Maine wrote in the text over the video.

open image in gallery Groom reveals his mother’s wild dance at his wedding to defend Victoria Beckham amid family drama ( TikTok/@itsjackandjoseph )

He added in the caption: “She asked our friend to pick her up. Let moms live. They need to shake it sometimes too.”

However, in the comments of the TikTok video, many people criticized the mother’s dance. They also claimed the clip did not defend the unseen footage of Victoria dancing at her son’s wedding.

“I’ve never been so uncomfortable,” one wrote, while another joked: “My embarrassment is humiliated.”

“I haven’t seen a single video of Victoria Beckham dancing at the wedding, but I still fear this is worse, my friend,” a third responded.

Maine addressed the backlash during an interview with People, noting how surprised he was by it. He also claimed that a lot of viewers misunderstood the intentions of his video.

“I​​ just never imagined people would not be able to see the humor, not understand the text on screen was a joke or that people would not read the caption and think I was the one holding her,” he said. “There's so many expectations for how a mom is 'supposed to act.' Had this not been my mom and a friend who was 15 years younger, the reaction would have been dismal in comparison.”

Brooklyn first broke his silence on the long-standing family feud January 19, when he confirmed previous reports that his mother “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding.

“Marc Anthony called me to the stage where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” he wrote on his Instagram Story

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham has claimed his mother ‘hijacked’ his first wedding dance with his wife Nicola Peltz ( Instagram )

Brooklyn also announced that he does not want to reconcile with his family. Instead, he was “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life. “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

Multiple celebrities have responded to the Beckham family drama, including DJ Fat Tony, who attended Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. Speaking last week on This Morning, he agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behavior was “inappropriate,” solely due to “the timing.”

He recalled: “Brooklyn went on to the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc [Anthony] asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage — and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’”

“Brooklyn is literally, like, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.”

David and Victoria have not yet responded to Brooklyn’s statement.