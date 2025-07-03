Vic Reeves and wife Nancy Sorrell delight fans with ‘lovely’ beach day photos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Vic Reeves and his wife Nancy Sorrell have delighted fans with their amusing antics on a beach in Kent during the UK heatwave.

The couple, who have been married since 2003, shared a series of photos and videos on Wednesday (2 July) of themselves in their bathing outfits on an unnamed beach in the English coast.

Reeves, 66, whose real name is Jim Moir, posed confidently with his hands on his hips while sporting a small pair of blue shorts and orange sandals. Meanwhile, Sorrell, who is a model and actor, wore a colourful bikini and pink sandals.

In a video, the two could be seen waving back at the beach while they splashed in the seawater. A third snap appeared to show a small sculpture of a shark that Reeves had made from stones.

In the caption, the Shooting Stars creator wrote: “Not waving, but drowning. Or The mermaid and the walrus. And a stone shark. English coastal waters. @nancy_sorrell.”

As you can imagine, Reeves and Sorrell’s candid snaps have gone down a treat with fans. “You two are amazing,” said one person.

“Good grief, Sir and Madam, that sort of behaviour....I love it,” a second fan joked.

“You two are lovely,” remarked a third person.

In another post, Reeves talked about a chair that he had taken to the beach, which reminded him of one that his mother once owned. He wrote: “I’ve had a beach chair for several years. It reminded me of one that my mum had in the early 70s. I had it reupholstered and strengthened and was overjoyed to recline on it on the beach.”

Sadly, things didn’t go according to plan for Reeves. “Unfortunately, seconds into my incumbency, the chair gave way under my colossal bulk,” he jokingly explained.

Commenting on the post, musician and TV presenter Jools Holland joked: “You appear to be either utilising the chair for your own purposes, or rendering it unusable. I hope it’s not impertinent for me to suggest you might have, instead, offered it to your dear wife.”

Reeves, who is known for his offbeat and surreal sense of humour. began his career in the music industry before transitioning to comedy in the mid-1980s, with his stage show Vic Reeves Big Night Out becoming a regular feature at New Cross House. While performing there he would meet his future collaborator Bob Mortimer, who was just a solicitor at the time.

From there the two became an established act on the UK comedy scene and created several hit shows including The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, Shooting Stars, Catterick and Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased).

Sorrell, meanwhile, has modelled for numerous high street brands including M&S, Ann Summers and Next. She began her acting career as the character “Greta” in the beloved 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually and has appeared in various reality shows including I’m a Celebrity and Come Dine With Me.

In 2023, the couple debuted their Sky Arts birdwatching show Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Moir.