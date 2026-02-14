Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentine’s Day has a way of sneaking up — and whether you’ve had plans locked in for weeks or are still figuring things out, there’s no shortage of last-minute ways to celebrate.

Restaurants and retailers are marking February 14 with limited-time specials, discounted date-night menus and sweet deals on classic gifts.

From the classic heart-shaped trays and shareable dinners to chocolate boxes and edible arrangements, there are plenty of ways to lean into the romance — or simply treat yourself.

So if you’re planning a night out, a cozy evening in, or a low-key surprise, here are the best Valentine’s Day deals available right now, from Godiva to Chick-fil-A.

Edible Arrangements

open image in gallery Valentine’s Day deals include heart-shaped pizzas and cookies ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Known for its gorgeous floral bouquets of fresh fruit, Edible Arrangements is offering a special 15 percent discount for Valentine’s Day. When buying anything from the site, shoppers can use the code LOVE15 at checkout for the discount.

In addition, the brand is offering exclusive Valentine’s Day gifts, including the “Be My Valentine” arrangement, featuring heart-shaped pineapples and cut-up strawberries, all in a red tin that reads “I heart U,” for $119.99. There’s also the Feast on Love Dessert Board, filled with chocolate-covered strawberries, grapes and more, for $129.99, and the Heartfelt Delights Dessert Box — including brownies, cheesecakes and chocolate-dipped strawberries — for $54.99.

Godiva

open image in gallery Godiva has special boxes for Valentine’s Day ( Getty Images )

Godiva, a beloved Chocolatier, is offering various boxes of its premium chocolates for Valentine’s Day. The deal includes the nine-piece Valentine’s Day Heart-Shaped Box for $35 and the Assorted Chocolate Golden Gift box, with 30 pieces for $90.

Customers who spend more than $150 online can also expect a free seven-piece chocolate Assorted Masterpiece Heart Tin to be automatically added to their cart.

Cinnabon

From February 14 to 16, Cinnabon is offering a 20 percent discount on its CinnaPacks, which include up to six full-sized or 15 mini-sized cinnamon rolls in various flavors.

Ghiradelli

Ghirardelli is offering a 15 percent discount on any of its Valentine’s Day chocolate gifts when ordering on the brand’s website. Customers can also get 50 percent off on expedited shipping when spending more than $75.

Insomnia

For the first-time ever, Insomnia Cookies is accepting dine-in reservations at select stores in the U.S. in honor of Valentine’s Day. Between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. local time on February 12 and 13, couples will be seated in the bakery and offered a $30 prix fixe menu, which includes one six-pack of cookies, three dipping sauces — Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Caramel — and two bottles of milk.

However, if your local Insomnia doesn’t accept reservations, you can still get some Valentine’s Day treats to go. The brand’s limited-time menu for the holiday includes a Red Velvet Chunk cookie, a Chocolate Covered Strawberry cookie, and a Heart Cookie Cake in one of Insomnia’s signature cookie flavors.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal when customers order its signature Whoppers. However, the burger deal will only take place on Valentine’s Day when placing an order on the brand’s website or app.

Pizza Hut

open image in gallery Pizza Hut is offer a heart-shaped pie ( Pizza Hut )

Pizza Hut is offering a perfect heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day. Customers can now get the medium one-topping Heart-Shaped Pizza for $11.99, with the deal on offer until February 22.

Jimmy John’s

On February 14, Jimmy John’s is offering a “Buy One, Get One Free” deal when customers order a toasted sandwich on the app, while using the promo code “HEATED.” The deal is also exclusive for customers who are a part of the brand's JJ Rewards membership.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club has all the fixings for a luxury Valentine’s Day meal at home for a discounted price. Online only, Sam’s Club members can get the Frozen Mark Love at First Bite Box, including a two-pound Heart-Shape Angus Boneless Beef Ribeye Steak, eight-ounce Trimm Asparagus, two Cheese Potato Gratin, one six-ounce New York Style Valentine’s Day Cheesecake, and one Heart Garlic Herb Butter — all for only $92.34.

Chick-fil-A

open image in gallery Chick-fil-A has a heart-shaped tray for Valentine’s Day ( Chick-fil-A )

Chick-fil-A has a Heart-Shaped Tray for customers to give to their special someone this year. Customers at Chick-fil-A have the option to fill the tin with select menu items, like the 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis, 10-count Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips, 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies or 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves.

Prices for the boxes usually vary depending on what’s in them and can range from $9 to $18.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering an inexpensive deal for two people this year, from February 9 to 15. Whether customers are dining in or taking out, the special menu includes one starter, two entrees — from pasta to heart-shaped pizza — and one dessert, for $60.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s is offering a five-course Valentine’s dining experience for two priced at $89.99. The meal begins with a chef’s selection, followed by two soups and a pair of customer-chosen appetisers. For the main course, diners select two entrées before finishing with a dessert to share.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Fridays is serving up a three-course meal for two for $50 from 13 to 16 February. The limited-time offer features a special set menu, including a choice of three appetisers, two entrée options and a dessert to share.

Waffle House

open image in gallery Waffle House is offering reservations only on Valentine’s Day ( Getty Images )

While Waffle House doesn’t usually offer reservations, it will be making an exception at more than 200 locations on Valentine’s Day. Customers will be offered a romantic dining experience, with dimmed lights in the restaurant, red and white tablecloths, and special menu items, including heart-shaped waffles.