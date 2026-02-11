What is love bombing? The six subtle signs to look out for this Valentines Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lavish gifts, intense declarations, and constant attention, often perceived as romantic gestures on Valentine's Day, could in fact be indicators of controlling behaviour rather than genuine love, experts warn.

Divorce coach Nawal Houghton identifies February as a peak season for what she describes as "too-good-to-be-true" toxic relationships.

Each February, online searches related to break-ups, relationship doubts, and emotional confusion surge significantly. Experts suggest Valentine's Day frequently plays a pivotal role, often bringing uncomfortable truths to the surface for many. Rather than creating relationship problems, the day tends to expose existing emotional patterns within partnerships.

One of the biggest warning signs that tends to emerge at this time of year is narcissistic love bombing. According to divorce coach and mediator Nawal Houghton, founder of www.yourdivorcecoach.org.uk, Valentine's Day can be the perfect cover for unhealthy dynamics because heightened romance is socially expected.

"Valentine's Day amplifies what's already there love or emotional imbalance. Intensity can feel romantic, but it isn't always safe."

What Is Love Bombing And Why Does It Spike At Valentine's?

Love bombing is when someone overwhelms their partner with attention, affection and big romantic gestures not to build genuine connection, but to fast-track emotional attachment and control.

Think extravagant gifts, constant messaging, declarations of love far too soon all wrapped up as "passion".

"Love bombing feels intoxicating at first," Nawal explains. "But it's about power, not partnership."

open image in gallery ‘Love bombing feels intoxicating at first,’ Nawal explains. ( Getty Images )

Valentine's Day makes this behaviour harder to spot. Big gestures are encouraged, emotional intensity is normalised and anyone who questions the pace or scale of affection can feel ungrateful, guarded or paranoid. Many women silence their own discomfort because they think they should feel lucky. But that discomfort matters.

Houghton explains, "in healthy relationships, affection feels reassuring rather than overwhelming. When intensity replaces consistency, romance can start to feel destabilising rather than grounding. Women often describe feeling swept up one moment, then confused or anxious the next especially when intense affection is followed by sudden distance, criticism or emotional withdrawal."

To help navigate this tricky time of year Houghton shares a few easy signs to help identify if you're being love bombed.

Five warning signs you're being love bombed this Valentine's Day

1. It all feels too intense, too soon

They talk about forever before they really know you.

2. Grand gestures replace real connection

Lavish gifts, but little emotional consistency day to day.

3. Pressure to commit quickly

They push exclusivity, moving in, or emotional dependence early on.

4. Hot-and-cold behaviour

Overwhelming affection followed by silence, withdrawal or criticism.

5. Control dressed up as care

Jealousy, monitoring or guilt framed as "I just love you so much".

"If affection feels overwhelming rather than reassuring, that's a red flag," says Nawal.

Love bombing Vs real passion: Know the difference

According to Houghton Valentine's Day can also blur the line between love bombing and real passion, which is why so many people struggle to spot the difference.

"Real passion grows steadily and feels emotionally safe. It allows space, respects boundaries and feels consistent even when the excitement fades. Love bombing, by contrast, thrives on urgency, emotional highs and confusion, leaving one partner constantly trying to keep up.

open image in gallery Jealousy, monitoring or guilt can be framed as "I just love you so much". ( Getty Images )

"Healthy passion shouldn't leave you anxious or doubting yourself, it feels calm, mutual and grounding." Says Houghton.

Why So Many People Ignore The Signs?

Social media only adds to the pressure. As Houghton puts it "when timelines are filled with roses, jewellery and luxury getaways, it becomes harder to trust your instincts. Many women tell themselves they're being dramatic or difficult, rather than listening to the quiet sense that something doesn't feel right.

"Discomfort is often intuition, not fear."This is why February so often becomes a turning point. For many women, Valentine's Day isn't about romance at all it's about clarity. It's the moment they start asking whether what they're experiencing is love, or something that slowly makes them feel smaller, anxious or unsure of themselves.

What To Remember This Valentine's Day

Love isn't measured by how intense it feels or how quickly it moves. It's measured by consistency, emotional safety, respect and how you feel when the excitement fades.

Houghton concludes: "if Valentine's Day leaves you feeling anxious, unsettled or emotionally confused, that's not romance it's information. One of the most important things women can do is trust their gut instinct. That quiet feeling is often picking up on the reality of what's actually going on, even when everything on the surface looks perfect.

"And if something feels off this Valentine's Day, don't ignore it. Real love shouldn't make you feel smaller, anxious or unsure of yourself even on the most romantic day of the year."