Controlling or coercive behaviour now on a par with other domestic abuse crimes

Coercive or controlling behaviour has been placed “on a par” with other domestic abuse offences as part of a new law aiming to tackle the issue.

Abusers who are convicted of such behaviour and sentenced to 12 months or longer in jail will be automatically managed by police and probation in a change which took effect on Monday.

Previously, management of such offenders under the multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa) was discretionary.

For the first time, under this change to the law, coercive or controlling behaviour is being placed where it belongs – on a par with serious violent offending Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips

The Ministry of Justice said the change, as part of the Victims and Prisoners Act 2024, means controlling or coercive behaviour is seen in the same way as other domestic abuse offences including threats to kill, attempted strangulation and stalking.

The department said evidence has shown that offenders who are managed under Mappa arrangements have a reoffending rate less than half of the national average.

Women’s Aid welcomed the change, describing coercive control as “a key tool used by perpetrators of domestic abuse, as it isolates survivors and makes them dependent on an abuser”.

The organisation’s chief executive Farah Nazeer said: “It is essential that specialist domestic abuse services, with expertise on abusive behaviours and the impacts on victims and survivors, are routinely included in the Mappa process if survivors are to be properly protected by this measure.”

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said the change marks an “important step” in recognising the harm different forms of domestic abuse cause.

She said: “For the first time, under this change to the law, coercive or controlling behaviour is being placed where it belongs – on a par with serious violent offending.

“This is an important step to recognise the harm caused by all forms of domestic abuse, ensure the most harmful offenders are managed in the right way, and ultimately keep victims safe.

“This Government will crack on with our work to deliver a system that protects victims, supports their journey to justice and holds perpetrators to account – part of our mission under the Plan for Change to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.”

Prisons and probation minister Lord James Timpson said: “Domestic abuse creates fear and isolation, and I will do everything in my power to tackle it and ensure women and girls feel safe in their homes.

“This new approach will put controlling or coercive behaviour on a par with physical violence and will help prevent these despicable crimes.”