Tess Holliday has addressed a comment made by a flight attendant about her weight.

Speaking to People, the plus-size model was recalling how she was sitting in first class on a United Airlines flight from Tampa alongside her nine-year-old son when she stood up to use the restroom, and her hip accidentally bumped the button used to call a flight attendant.

“When I came out of the bathroom, the flight attendant then started to tell me that they noticed I was traveling with my child, and that losing weight would be in my best interest,” she told the publication.

As she began to walk back to her seat, Holliday claimed the flight attendant began talking about how his sister was “very, very large, probably [Holliday’s] size,” and was recently discriminated against on a flight.

“He said that his sister needed to lose weight as well, and that the long-term effect on our bodies isn’t good for our health,” Holliday continued. “This went on for about 10 minutes, and I think I was just frozen. I didn’t want to make a scene because my son was flying with me, but I was also in a state of shock.”

open image in gallery A flight attendant told Holliday that losing weight would be in her ‘best interest’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Holliday later spoke to the airline, which apologized ( Getty Images )

After the flight had landed at its destination, Holliday went on to speak with United, noting that they “apologized for the situation.”

“I told them that I didn’t want the flight attendant fired, and that perhaps they could do some sensitivity training,” she said.

The model also referred the airline to the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, a nonprofit organization with the goal of working toward “ending discrimination based on body size.”

United Airlines declined The Independent’s request for comment

Holliday has previously spoken about other interactions she’s had with people regarding her weight. In 2022, she posted a video on Instagram detailing an exchange in the waiting room of a doctor’s office where she revealed that she had been waiting and “minding my own business” when another woman complimented her on her appearance.

“She says: ‘You are so pretty. You have a beautiful face and you have beautiful hair.’ And I mean, I look like this, and my face is covered, but I’m like: ‘Oh, thank you!’” Holliday recalled.

However, according to the model, the woman then questioned why she didn’t lose weight, with Holliday recalling how she “proceeded to tell me: ‘Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight?’”

In the clip, Holliday acknowledged that she is “no stranger” to these comments, as it “happens often,” before explaining that she typically responds in a way that placates their “diet talk to make them feel a little bit better” because of her “trauma” and people-pleasing tendencies.”

However, in this instance, Holliday said that she had a different response because she was “tired.”

“I looked at her, took a breath and I said, and I still can’t believe I said this, look at me smiling, I’m so proud of myself, I looked at her and I said: ‘Ma’am, I am one of the most famous plus-size models in the world; I think I’m doing okay,’” Holliday said.