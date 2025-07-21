Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ulrika Jonsson has passionately hit back after she received a string of “nasty” and ageist comments following a recent podcast appearance.

Earlier this month, the 57-year-old former Gladiators presenter spoke to Spencer Matthews about her sobriety on the Made in Chelsea star’s Untapped podcast.

However, after footage of the podcast was shared on social media, Jonsson was hit with a wave of negativity from trolls who said she was now “over-tanned”.

Jonsson chose to address the criticism on her Instagram, claiming that she doesn’t notice many mean comments and often chooses to “send people love” instead.

Jonsson explained that she opted to go without make-up for the podcast, as she partly “forgot”, but also because she’s “not a fan” due to wearing “heavy make-up on screen from 5am for years”.

She added: “Most crucially, though, since childhood I've suffered from eczema. On my body – the creases of my arms and legs – on my face, eyes and lips. Make-up has always been the enemy because it’s been agony to wear.”

Ulrika Jonsson on the 'Untapped' podcast ( Untapped )

While she thanked people for the positive feedback that she’s received for discussing her experiences with addiction and sobriety, Johnsson said that there was a “considerable amount” of comments about how “old” and “tanned” she looked.

Jonsson said that she is an unashamed sun worshipper and “will no doubt pay the price for that”. The presenter also said she has “uneven pigmentation, doubtlessly not helped by ageing” and also uses filters in photos of herself because “it’s easier than foundation and less painful”.

The former Shooting Stars team captain added that she rarely sunbathes anymore, constantly works on her garden and hasn’t been on holiday for seven years.

Jonsson concluded her post by saying: “So, I understand that an over-tanned, imperfect and ageing face offends you. But try to listen to the words rather than constantly judging women’s appearance. You might learn something. And making people feel s*** doesn’t make you a hero.”

On the podcast, the mother of four said that staying sober is now her main focus in life. “For me, now sobriety is my priority, even though I used to say ‘Oh my children are my priority’. Without my sobriety, I can’t be there for my children, or something awful might happen, or whatever else.”

In a post which coincided with the beginning of her sixth month of sobriety in December, Jonsson revealed she reached a point where she could “no longer recognise [her]self” just before she decided to quit drinking.

“On the 5th June 2024, I had the gift of desperation and reached out for help,” she wrote. “I no longer recognised myself and I surrendered.”

“Many people have asked me how I’ve done it and all I can say is that no woman is an island – I have not done this alone,” she continued.

“The willingness to give up alcohol came from me, yes, but without support of friends, family and my new tribe, I would not have made it this far.”