Ulrika Jonsson has celebrated one year without alcohol by sharing before-and-after photos on Instagram.

The TV presenter, 57, told her social media followers that sobriety will “continue to be [her] priority” and thanked her children and close friends for supporting her.

Gladiators star posted a recent photo showing her looking healthy, labelled “#sober”, and also shared an older selfie in which she appeared bleary-eyed and messy-haired, which she labelled “#drunk”.

“Today I’m marking 1yr of sobriety,” she captioned her post. “No fanfare, no medal, no trophy. The journey goes on.

“A huge thanks to all those beautiful people who have supported me; understood me; scooped me up and handled me tenderly and without judgement; who nudged me in the right direction; who made me laugh and helped me shed the crippling shame.”

Jonsson went on to share a special message to her four children, Cameron, 30, Bo, 25, Martha, 20, and Malcolm, 17.

“Thank you to my kids for their support; for having faith in me after I must have worried them so,” she wrote, before also praising her “close friends for their patience and belief”.

“My sobriety will continue to be my priority,” she continued, before joking: “Turns out it IS possible to teach old dogs new tricks.”

Jonsson’s celebrity friends shared messages of encouragement and congratulations, with former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona writing: “So bloody proud of you my darling miss and love you all the world.”

Jonsson quit drinking in June 2024 ( PA )

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton wrote: “So happy for you darling.”

In a post which coincided with six months of sobriety in December, Jonsson previously revealed she reached a point where she could “no longer recognised [her]self” just before she decided to quit drinking.

“On the 5th June 2024, I had the gift of desperation and reached out for help,” she wrote. “I no longer recognised myself and I surrendered.”

“Many people have asked me how I’ve done it and all I can say is that no woman is an island – I have not done this alone,” she continued.

“The willingness to give up alcohol came from me, yes, but without support of friends, family and my new tribe, I would not have made it this far.”