Ben Shelton reacts to girlfriend Trinity Rodman becoming highest-paid player in women’s soccer
Rodman recently signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit
Ben Shelton has reacted to the news that his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has become the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.
The 23-year-old tennis star shared a video announcing Rodman’s new contract on his Instagram Story, writing, “Love you and so proud of you,” alongside a heart emoji.
Rodman, also 23, recently signed a new three-year deal with the Washington Spirit that is reportedly worth more than $2 million per year, including bonuses — a record-setting contract in women’s soccer and a landmark moment for the National Women’s Soccer League.
The U.S. Women’s National Team forward had been set to become a free agent after her previous deal with the Spirit expired at the end of 2025, making her one of the most sought-after players in the league.
“I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” Rodman said in a statement following the announcement. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed.”
“We’re chasing championships and raising the standard,” she added. “I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”
“It feels amazing, I'm very happy, I'm very blessed,” Rodman continued after signing her contract. “I think it's a monumental and game-changing moment right now. I can't even describe in words what it feels like.”
Rodman’s deal surpasses previous records in women’s soccer, including contracts held by international stars such as Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.
Shelton, currently ranked number seven in the world in men’s singles tennis, is also in the midst of a significant moment in his own career. The American is competing at the Australian Open, where he is scheduled to face Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot in the third round on Friday.
Rodman — the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman — and Shelton first sparked dating rumors last year before confirming their relationship publicly in a joint Instagram post in March 2025. Since then, the pair have occasionally supported each other publicly at competitions and through social media, while largely keeping their relationship private.
Shortly after confirming the relationship, Rodman addressed the attention it received during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, acknowledging the public interest that comes with being a high-profile athlete.
“I’m obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world’s happy,” she said. “It’s in the public eye, so I can’t really do much about that.”
