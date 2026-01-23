Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Shelton has reacted to the news that his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has become the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.

The 23-year-old tennis star shared a video announcing Rodman’s new contract on his Instagram Story, writing, “Love you and so proud of you,” alongside a heart emoji.

Rodman, also 23, recently signed a new three-year deal with the Washington Spirit that is reportedly worth more than $2 million per year, including bonuses — a record-setting contract in women’s soccer and a landmark moment for the National Women’s Soccer League.

The U.S. Women’s National Team forward had been set to become a free agent after her previous deal with the Spirit expired at the end of 2025, making her one of the most sought-after players in the league.

“I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” Rodman said in a statement following the announcement. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed.”

open image in gallery Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have been dating since early 2025 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Trinity Rodman is now the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world ( AP )

“We’re chasing championships and raising the standard,” she added. “I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”

“It feels amazing, I'm very happy, I'm very blessed,” Rodman continued after signing her contract. “I think it's a monumental and game-changing moment right now. I can't even describe in words what it feels like.”

Rodman’s deal surpasses previous records in women’s soccer, including contracts held by international stars such as Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.

Shelton, currently ranked number seven in the world in men’s singles tennis, is also in the midst of a significant moment in his own career. The American is competing at the Australian Open, where he is scheduled to face Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot in the third round on Friday.

Rodman — the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman — and Shelton first sparked dating rumors last year before confirming their relationship publicly in a joint Instagram post in March 2025. Since then, the pair have occasionally supported each other publicly at competitions and through social media, while largely keeping their relationship private.

Shortly after confirming the relationship, Rodman addressed the attention it received during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, acknowledging the public interest that comes with being a high-profile athlete.

“I’m obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world’s happy,” she said. “It’s in the public eye, so I can’t really do much about that.”