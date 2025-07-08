Trinity Rodman bashes Wimbledon announcer’s comment about her dad Dennis at boyfriend Ben Shelton’s match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soccer star Trinity Rodman has set the record straight regarding how she wants to be referred to while at Wimbledon.

The U.S. Women’s National Team player was at the tennis tournament to show support for her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, who is competing. But during Shelton’s fourth-round match Monday when an ESPN broadcaster described her as the “daughter of former basketball star Dennis Rodman” — the five-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member — Trinity took issue.

The soccer player posted an Instagram Story afterward letting her followers know that her father shouldn’t be brought up. “Also, for Ben’s matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Trinity has addressed her strained relationship with her father. Speaking to Alex Cooper in a December episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Trinity admitted that she doesn’t even view Dennis as a father.

“We never want to make him look bad and that is at the cost of holding in a lot,” Trinity said after she was asked why she felt this was the right time to speak out about her father.

Trinity (left) was cheering on her boyfriend at Wimbledon alongside his family ( Getty Images )

“I guess it’s just the anger that I haven’t been able to let out is like difficult for me.”

When the soccer forward and podcast host began discussing money, she said she spent part of her life living out of her car in order to escape from her father’s treatment.

“We had an [Ford] Expedition and we kind of lived in that for a little bit... we tried to live with him but he’s having parties 24/7, he’s bringing random b****es in,” she said. “He loves the spotlight, he loves the cameras, he loves bringing his children on stage and being like, ‘Oh these are my kids.’”

She said the relationship between her and her dad has been so damaged that she has “lost hope” in the possibility of repair.

Following the episode’s release, Dennis attempted to apologize to his daughter in an Instagram post, which featured a video with the camera panning over various printed-out photos of himself and Trinity together. He wrote a lengthy caption to express his regret for his actions.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” the caption read. “I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time.”

“I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad.”