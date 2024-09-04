Travis Kelce’s team reacts to viral Taylor Swift breakup contract

Support truly

Travis Kelce’s PR team has addressed the viral breakup contract between the NFL star and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The alleged contract – with the apparent logo for Full Scope Public Relations on it – was published by the Daily Mail on September 3, after it went viral in a since-deleted Reddit post. The paperwork alleged that Kelce and Swift planned to announce their split on September 28, with claims that the statement was being released three days “post-breakup” to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle down and ensure clarity.”

However, Full Scope PR, which represents the Kansas City Chiefs star, has now revealed that this contract was fake. The company also clarified that Kelce and Swift, who’ve been dating since 2023, have no plans to announce their breakup.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” a representative for Full Scope PR said in a statement to The Independent.

The company acknowledged that it plans to find out who issued the fake document under the brand’s name.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the statement continued.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kelce and Swift for comment.

The beloved couple was first romantically linked last year, after Kelce confessed in July 2023 that he tried and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it during one of her Eras Tour shows. While she then went on to publicly support Kelce at his Chiefs game, she didn’t confirm they were a couple until December 2023, during her interview with Time Magazine when she was named the publication’s “Person of the Year.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage during her Eras Tour show in London in June ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f )

Kelce has also shown his support for Swift, as he’s attended more than 12 of her Eras Tour concerts since November. In June, he officially made his Eras Tour debut, featuring a surprise appearance on the stage during her show at Wembley Stadium in London.

The New Heights podcast host recently gushed over his relationship with the “All Too Well” singer. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kelce opened up about his girlfriend’s interest in football, after his teammate Patrick Mahomes said that the Grammy-winner was “already drawing up plays” for the team. When Eisen asked if Mahomes’ comments were true, Kelce said it was, before explaining Swift’s method of understanding how football works.

“She has just been so open to learning the game – she didn’t know much about the rules and everything,” he explained. “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos. She is so detailed I think she was just curious about the profession.”

He added that while Swift’s plays have not “made their way to Coach Reid yet,” he will let everyone know after the fact if the team does complete a play that was made by Swift. However, Kelce did admit that the plays are “a little biased” and are meant for him.

During another part of the interview, he opened up about his appearance in her show in London over the summer and the preparation he had to do for it.

“Taylor knew when the lights are on I’m gonna have some fun and she put me in a position so that I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show,” he explained. “I’m always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”