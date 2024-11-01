Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Travis Kelce bragged he’s never experienced a “dry spell” in the bedroom after a fan asked him for romance advice.

The Kansas City Chiefs player spilled the intimate information on a recent bonus episode of his New Heights podcast, which aired on Wednesday (October 30). Kelce, 35, couldn’t relate to the concerned caller in his mid-50s, who said he was looking for tips or tricks that could help him spice things up with his wife in the bedroom.

According to the husband, he and his partner were “going through a spell” fueled by his wife’s sudden disinterest in sex. The caller, who was eager to mend their sexual frustration, asked the professional tight end for some suggestions.

But instead of easing his worries, Kelce – who’s been dating pop star Taylor Swift for over a year – admitted he’s never been faced with the man’s particular problem.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s (like),” Kelce responded, prompting his older brother Jason Kelce to agree that the caller’s situation was indeed difficult.

Despite his lack of experience with the issue, Kelce recommended getting creative romantically. “Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” the NFL player continued.

Travis Kelce candidly says he’s never experienced a ‘dry spell’ after a fan asks for advice ( Getty Images )

“Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant,” Kelce said, before confessing: “These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

As for Jason, he offered his own interpretation of why the caller’s wife wasn’t willing to have sex.

“Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex,” he claimed. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us... Women like to be sought after.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star went on to offer two tips to the caller, suggesting the husband perform “acts of service” for his wife and noting that a pair of “tight pants” could be helpful in allowing her to “see the goods.”

“I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with,” Jason said.

The two brothers thought role playing and watching a movie featuring his wife’s celebrity crush could also set the mood. “Go to Spencer’s and get some f***ing sex stuff, man, I don’t know,” Kelce added, ending the discussion.

Several listeners took to X/Twitter to disagree with the Kelce brothers’ advice, such as one person who thought “tight pants” were absolutely the wrong move.

“I definitely disagree on that tight pants part, there’s nothing worse than a man in skinny jeans,” they wrote, while another added: “I really, really hope that Jason never gives out relationship advice ever again. That was terrible, relationship therapists are probably hyperventilating.”

Meanwhile, one woman admitted: “If I came home and my husband cleaned or cooked, lit candles, had flowers, wore tight pants or turned on Jumanji... I would wonder what he bought that was going to make a dent in the bank account.”