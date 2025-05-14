Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Towie star James Argent has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting to an altercation with his girlfriend while the couple were on holiday in Spain.

At the time, the 37-year-old had been in an 11-month relationship with former Miss Sweden winner Nicoline Artursson, 32, which has now ended following the incident.

Argent and Artursson got into an argument while they were staying in an apartment in Costa Del Sol on Monday (12 May), according to The Sun. He is then said to have forced his partner out of the front door, following which she fell down two steps outside of their home.

Her screams were heard by neighbours who subsequently called the police. It is understood that the model required hospital treatment but the extent of her injuries are not known.

Argent was arrested by police on the same day and kept in a Spanish jail cell for hours. He appeared before the courts in Fuengirola where he admitted to a domestic violence charge. He was given a six-month suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order. The TV personality was also asked to complete a “re-socialisation course in the field of gender violence”.

Sources close to Argent report that he is remorseful and “extremely sorry” over his behaviour. He flew back to Essex following the incident, while Artursson remains in Spain.

“He said he had a row with Nicoline and that he tried to end the argument,” a source told the publication. “James said he pushed Nicoline and that she fell. He is remorseful about what happened but is insisting he never meant any harm.”

The couple had been photographed while on the romantic getaway in the days before the incident, with reports suggesting Argent had been ready to take the relationship to the “next level”.

Couple had been together for nine months before the incident ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted representatives for Argent for comment.

Argent was also well-known for his relationship with TV personality Gemma Collins whom he met during their time on the reality TV show, The Only Way is Essex. Collins said their on-off relationship finally ended due to Argent’s addiction struggles becoming “too much”.

The actor has previously admitted to being addicted to cocaine and coming close to death after two near-fatal overdoses. However, in 2023, he explained that he had been sober for “years” .

He said at the time: “I was heavily inspired by Tyson Fury. He’s a friend of mine. He’s someone who struggled. He managed to turn his life around and become a World Champion. That’s the ultimate comeback story. He’s amazing.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org