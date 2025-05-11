Prioritise mental health of those affected by domestic abuse, charity urges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mental health of women and girls affected by domestic abuse should be a “key priority” in upcoming Government strategies, a charity has said.

An open letter from Woman’s Trust to Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said there has been “no response” to address the impact of trauma on the mental health of survivors.

It urges the Government to stop prioritising “the agenda set by the perpetrator, by focusing only on survivors’ physical safety”, stressing it is also “vital” to respond to mental health needs.

A recent report by Woman’s Trust found one in two women are seeking mental health support over domestic violence.

It claims there are more domestic abuse deaths by suicide than murder, with an least two women taking their own life each week, while half of all suicide attempts by women are linked to domestic abuse.

The charity also warned domestic abuse is costing the UK economy billions every year.

Heidi Riedel, chief executive of Woman’s Trust, said: “Recent figures have confirmed – once again – that tragically more people take their lives due to domestic abuse than are murdered by a partner or ex-partner.

“However, this is about more than suicide rates: the psychological impact of domestic abuse is recognised as a critical issue across both the VAWG (violence against women and girls) and the mental health sectors – yet it is not currently being addressed by either corresponding Government department.

“Half of all women’s requests for mental health support are linked to domestic abuse.

“And although more men die by suicide every year, more women attempt suicide.

“Further, domestic abuse costs the UK economy billions annually – with one in five women taking time off work because of domestic abuse and nine in 10 saying it affects their performance at work.”

More than 90 organisations and campaigners have signed the letter.

It has also been backed by bereaved mothers, including Sharon Holland and Phyllis Day, whose daughters died by suicide as a result of domestic abuse.

The letter calls for an investment of £27.5 million a year to fund community-based services to be announced in June’s Spending Review.

It also calls for the upcoming Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy to make the mental health of domestic abuse survivors a “key priority”.

One victim, using the name Mia, was put in hospital by her former partner, as well as being raped, threatened and held hostage in her own home.

She said: “I dread to think about all of the other women in the same situation as me – but with nowhere to go for help and instead being prescribed medication when what they need is specialist counselling and therapy.

“The Health Secretary and the Government really needs to start taking the mental health side of abuse, which isn’t talked about nearly enough, seriously.

“There’s no point in only bringing it up when women have taken their lives – what about all of us who are still here, living with the pain every day? What is he going to do for us?”

The letter comes after the National Audit Office (NAO) described VAWG as a “significant and growing problem” in January.

It claims the problem affects one in 12 women, but said the Home Office – the main department in charge of work to tackle it – “is not currently leading an effective cross-Government response”.

Ms Riedel added: “We know from speaking to survivors that they are despondent at seeing seemingly endless news stories about abuse and violence – while seeing little that offers hope.

“This is why we are urging the Government not to miss this opportunity to support those people who are living and struggling with their mental health every day, through no fault of their own.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We remain resolute in our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade and will not stop until we have a system that protects victims, supports their journey to justice and holds perpetrators to account.

“Healthcare professionals are often the first lifeline for domestic abuse victims – playing a vital role in supporting them to overcome trauma and rebuild their lives – and we have prioritised funding to deliver an additional 345,000 NHS Talking Therapies interventions to ensure survivors get the support they need.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are developing a coordinated approach across government, underpinned by a new strategy to be published later this year, to prevent domestic abuse and protect victims.”