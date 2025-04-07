Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has given a glimpse into her rekindled relationship with Tommy Fury after she admitted they were “figuring things out”.

The influencer, 25, met boxer Fury, also 25, on Love Island in 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023.

They announced their engagement in July of that year, but in August 2024, Hague dramatically confirmed that they had parted ways after more than five years together. Fury has since admitted that a problem with drinking led to issues in his relationship.

Hague confirmed last month that the pair were working on their relationship after they went on a family holiday together in Dubai with their two-year-old daughter.

The influencer shared further insight into her relationship with Fury as she posted snaps from their family weekend together at Center Parcs on Sunday (6 April), including a black and white picture of Tommy holding hands with daughter Bambi as they walked through a woodland.

Speaking to her followers about their situation in a recent YouTube video, Hague said she wasn’t ready to explain the situation in depth, but said they were “just figuring things out”.

“I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai,” she said.

“I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety.”

open image in gallery Tommy Fury with his daughter Bambi at a family trip at Center Parcs ( Instagram via @mollymae )

She added: “We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us. It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it. It's also private, but also it's not really private.”

The family have been the subject of Amazon Prime reality documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which is due to release a second season in May this year.

Speaking about the breakdown of their relationship in the programme, Hague said the alcohol put a strain on the relationship “to the point where I really wasn’t looking forward to anything”.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague pictured in 2020 ( Getty )

“He never had an alcohol problem, it’s just that alcohol caused problems for us,” she clarified.

She explained that at her sister Zoe’s wedding, she begged Tommy not to drink any more.

“It’s just really sad I don’t know why I’m crying now,” she said, breaking down in tears. “It’s just so sad. It affected me. That’s why my relationship with alcohol is so damaged.

“I know that isn’t who he wants to be, I know it genuinely isn’t. He doesn’t want to be that person,” she added. “There were exterior issues going on for him that was causing our relationship to have problems.”

She concluded that Tommy wanted a family life but also “the life of a 25-year-old boy with no responsibilities”.

