Tom Holland has joked about the reason why film studios love him and his girlfriend of three years, Zendaya, starring in the same films.

The Spider-Man star, 28, has been dating the Challengers actor, 28, since 2021. They were recently cast alongside each other in Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming project with Universal.

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have gone on to star opposite each other in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Nolan’s new film, which will reportedly also star Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, marks Zendaya and Holland’s first joint on-screen appearance in a non-Spider-Man film.

Referencing the project, Holland told the Dish podcast: “Studios love it: One hotel room,” before adding: “Separate drivers. We’re not crazy.”

Holland recently confirmed he agreed to star in Nolan’s next film without any knowledge of what it was about. The Crowded Room actor described receiving the offer from Nolan as “the phone call of a lifetime,” and said it felt akin to getting offered the role of Peter Parker a decade ago.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” he told Good Morning America in October. “And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

open image in gallery Tom Holland has joked about the reason why film studios love him and Zendaya starring in the same films ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

While the unnamed project marks the first time Zendaya and Holland will appear in a Nolan film, it’s the third Nolan movie for Hathaway, who previously appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Damon also appeared in Interstellar, as well as portrayed Lt General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer.

Holland’s latest comments come shortly after the actor revealed last month he has a habit of Googling Zendaya to “check” on her.

“I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it,” he explained.“So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing.

“But I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.’”

open image in gallery Zendaya and Holland attend a photocall for ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

As well as Nolan’s forthcoming project, Holland and Zendaya will return for a fourth Spiderman film, which is currently in development.

Recently discussing the script on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland said: “We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Holland continued: “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like, this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”