Tom Holland says ‘anxiety’ is reason he Googles his girlfriend Zendaya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Holland has admitted in a new interview that the last thing he Googled was the name of his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The Spider-Man star, 28, has been dating the Challengers actor, 28, since 2021.

He revealed on Samah Dada’s On The Menu podcast that he has a habit of Googling Zendaya to “check” on her.

“The last thing I Googled was actually Zendaya,” he said. “I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it.

“So, sometimes, like, it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look [through] the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.’”

Holland and Zendaya first met while filming 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland played the web-slinging hero and Zendaya his love interest, MJ. They have reprised their roles in two more films: 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They will be back for a fourth film which is currently in development.

Recently discussing the script on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland said: “We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Holland continued: “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like, this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

Holland and Zendaya at the Men’s Final of the BNP Paribas Open in March ( Getty Images )

Last year, Holland admitted he was “a little apprehensive about” making a fourth Spider-Man film.

“I think if we found the reason [we would do another film],” he said. “I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative. But I’m also a little apprehensive about it.”

Holland explained that this was because “there’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises”.

“I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life,” he added.