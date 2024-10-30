Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Tom Brady shared a cryptic social media post just hours after it was reported that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is pregnant.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

A source told People on Monday (October 28) that the couple, who have been dating since June 2023, are “happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

That same day, the retired NFL star took to his Instagram Story to share a serene photo of a sunset, alongside The Chicks’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song, “Landslide.” He included three red heart emojis over the post, as the song’s emotional lyrics – written by Stevie Nicks – appeared over the image.

“Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics read.

While the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn’t share an explanation for his cryptic post, it didn’t take long for the internet to suggest it was in response to Bündchen’s pregnancy news.

open image in gallery Tom Brady shares lyrics to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ alongside photo of a sunset ( Instagram / Tom Brady )

“Not Tom Brady posting The Chicks cover of ‘Landslide’ after news broke that Gisele Bündchen is having a baby with her hot jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend,” one user wrote on X/Twitter, alongside a screenshot of Brady’s post.

“Tom Brady in his feelings posting The Chicks of all artists is not something on my 2024 bingo card,” another person replied.

A third user jokingly commented: “That’s so me honestly.”

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple, who share two children together, arrived at the decision to end their marriage “after much consideration.”

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” Brady said in a social media statement at the time. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

open image in gallery Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage ( Getty Images )

In her own statement, the Victoria’s Secret model acknowledged that the decision to end a marriage is “never easy,” but that she and Brady have simply “grown apart.”

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she said, adding that the pair “will continue co-parenting [their children] to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

It was speculated that the ex-New England Patriots star and the model were heading toward divorce following Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL in March 2022, after he previously announced his retirement in February of that year. Bündchen furthered speculation that her husband’s career may have contributed to their marital struggles when she told Elle she believes she’s done her “part” supporting her husband and their family.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said in a September 2022 cover story. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy.

“At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that,” Bündchen added. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”

While Bündchen’s soon-to-be baby marks her boyfriend Valente’s first child, she and Brady are already parents to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian 11. Following their divorce, Bündchen and Brady agreed to joint custody of their children. In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Brady also shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.