Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly expecting her first child with her rumored boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

On Monday (October 28), a source told People that the Victoria’s Secret model, 44, and Valente, 35, are “happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The Independent has contacted Bündchen’s representatives for comment.

Bündchen first sparked romance rumors with the jiu-jitsu instructor in November 2022, just one month after her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady in October that year. The pair didn’t begin dating until June 2023, People confirmed in February.

“They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source said at the time.

While the soon-to-be baby marks Valente’s first child, the Brazilian supermodel shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian 11, with Brady.

Although Bündchen has kept details about her relationship with Valente private, the pair have been spotted on multiple outings in Costa Rica in the two years since she and Brady finalized their divorce. They were first spotted having dinner together at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Valente’s brother, Jordan, as well as with Bündchen’s two children.

At the time, multiple sources confirmed the evening was not romantic. “Gisele and Joaquim are not dating,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son’s martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica.”

Two months later, they were spotted for a second time in Costa Rica. In pictures obtained by People, Bündchen and Valente were seen on a run on the destination island, this time without her children. A source told the outlet that the pair share a tight bond, but have not put a label on their relationship.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” they said. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Bündchen publicly addressed her relationship with Valente for the first time in a March 2023 interview with Vanity Fair. When asked about reports that the two are dating, the model emphasized that she has become “great friends” with Valente.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy,” she said.

The expectant parents have reportedly known each other long before Bündchen’s 13-year marriage with Brady came to an end. In February 2022, she shared on Instagram that she was taking self-defense classes with Valente and his brothers in Miami, Florida.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense,” she captioned a video of herself showing off her jiu-jitsu moves. “I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!”

However, because of their relationship timeline, Bündchen was later forced to deny rumors she cheated on Brady with Valente.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful,” she told the New York Times in March 2023. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen also maintained that her relationships will continue to stay out of the spotlight. “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship,” she said.

Following their divorce, Bündchen and Brady agreed to joint custody of their children. In addition to Benjamin and Vivian, Brady also shares 17-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.