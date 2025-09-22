Georgia Toffolo opens up about skin condition: ‘My biggest struggle’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Toffolo has candidly spoken about her long-standing battle with "severe acne", describing her skin as her "biggest struggle".

The 30-year-old, known to fans as Toff from Made In Chelsea and as the winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, has shared a series of revealing videos and photographs of her skin.

The posts document the "relentless" journey and fluctuating nature of the reality TV star’s skin condition over many years.

“I never thought I’d still be battling severe acne at 30,” Toffolo said in a post shared on Instagram.

“My skin has been my biggest struggle for as long as I can remember. The ups and downs, the flare ups, the way it can dictate how I feel about myself in an instant. It’s relentless.

“But documenting my skin from May through to September has taught me something important: healing isn’t about reaching ‘perfect’ (because there isn’t such a thing!!). It’s about noticing the shifts, being kinder to myself on the hard days, and remembering that happiness can exist alongside struggle.”

Georgia Toffolo attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 ( PA Archive )

Toffolo said she had learnt a number of lessons along the way.

“Progress isn’t linear: and that’s completely OK. Kindness to yourself is everything: speak gently, especially on bad skin days. Life goes on: living fully isn’t cancelled because of breakouts.

“If your skin feels like your biggest enemy right now, please know this: You’re not alone, and you are so much more than what you see in the mirror.”

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, and during the series formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.

In March, Toffolo married BrewDog co-founder, James Watt, in Scotland.