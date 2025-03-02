Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity star Georgia Toffolo chose an unusual wedding dress to tie the knot with Brewdog founder James Watt.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 30, married her fiancé in a low-key ceremony in north east Scotland, just a few months after getting engaged.

The reality star wore an unconventional bridal look that appeared to have been designed with chilly temperatures in mind.

Photos from the celebration showed Toffolo posing on a boat with her new husband, dressed in a cream faux-fur gown with a Bardot neckline. Watt, 42, wore a cream sweater and blue overalls.

The bride and groom appeared to opt for multiple outfits for the special day, with Toffolo wearing a close-fitting cream bodice gown with a veil in photos taken “just before the church”, shared on her Instagram account. Watt wore a suit for the ceremony.

open image in gallery Toffolo opted for a cosy wedding dress in the chilly weather ( James Watt/Georgia Toffolo/PA Wire )

The service took place in Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire and was followed by food and drink at the local pub, a representative for the couple told PA news agency.

Watts’ two daughters from his previous marriage were bridesmaids.

In an Instagram post confirming her happy news, Toffolo said that she and Watt gave their guests just 48 hours’ notice ahead of the wedding.

“James and I got married today,” she wrote, alongside snaps of the pair posing on the boat. “1st March will forever be the best day of my life - the day I became your wife.”

open image in gallery The couple eloped and gave guests just 48 hours’ notice ( James Watt/Georgia Toffolo/PA Wire )

“We eloped” she added, before revealing that the ceremony was attended by “whoever could get here with 48 hours’ notice” and that the temperature was just 6°C.

“To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!” she promised.

Toffolo also revealed that the couple felt “so relaxed and happy” ahead of their laidback nuptials, and said that she and Watt “really did it our way”.

The former Queen of the Jungle previously revealed that she and Watt conduct a “quarterly review” of their romance throughout the year, when they tell each other what is and isn’t working in the relationship.

“People might think it’s a bit weird but we think it’s really normal,” she said in a video posted on TikTok.

“You walk away with having an appreciation of the things your partner values about not only you but what you have together,” she explained. “I highly recommend it as a state of the nation for all relationships.