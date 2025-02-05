Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Toffolo has revealed that she and her fiance James Watt conduct a quarterly review of their relationship four times a year.

Former Made in Chelsea star Toffolo and BrewDog founder Watt announced their engagement in October last year after being introduced to each other at a party in 2023.

In a video shared on TikTok, Toffolo gave viewers insight into their business-oriented relationship, which revolves around quarterly reviews where they give each other feedback on what they loved – and didn’t love – every three months.

“My fiance and I do a quarterly review of our relationship,” Toffolo told the camera. “People might think it’s a bit weird but we think it’s really normal.”

Toffolo said the first phase of their review includes sitting down and telling each other what they love about the other.

Then, they reflect on what they love about their relationship before addressing the tougher subjects that involve giving feedback – and sometimes criticism.

“This is the savage one, we talk about things that we could do better or feedback that we’d like to give,” said Toffolo.

She believes the regular assessment allows them to resolve smaller issues that may have been bubbling in their relationship, and prevents the problems from worsening.

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog founder James Watt ( @georgiatoffolo /Instagram )

“I feel like if we don’t nip in the bud these tiny completely irrelevant things like ‘I don’t like your lip balm’, they can turn into bigger, major things that actually could affect your relationship,” Toffolo explained. “You walk away with having an appreciation of the things your partner values about not only you but what you have together. I highly recommend it as state of the nation for all relationships.”

She added that during their quarterly meeting, her fiance continually brings up his gripe with her spending habits.

“The one thing that comes up on James’s part is budgeting, i.e, I need to stop spending so much,” she said.

The video has had a mixed reaction online, with one fan agreeing they also do a “relationship MOT” while another remarked that “communication is not a business meeting”.

“It’s not a business transaction,” said one onlooker, as another joked, “I hope this is all done with HR involved.”

Toffolo rose to fame when she joined the reality show Made in Chelsea, which follows the lives of wealthy young people, in 2014. She went on to win the 17th series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2017.

The reality star moved on to pursue various business ventures and launched the raw dog food company, Wild Pack.

She and her partner often document their business-oriented lifestyles on social media with videos filmed in their penthouse in London, in which they give business advice about work-life balance and productivity.

Watt stepped down as BrewDog’s CEO in 2024 to take on the new role of “captain and co-founder” following a string of controversies.

His leadership tenure was marked by controversy, including criticism of BrewDog’s marketing tactics and workplace culture.

In 2021, an open letter from former employees alleged a “culture of fear” and “toxic attitudes” toward junior staff. In 2022, a BBC investigation featured accusations of inappropriate behaviour against him, which his lawyers denied.

Ofcom later rejected claims that the programme had treated him or BrewDog unfairly.