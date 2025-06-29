Todd Chrisley’s son, 19, asked to sleep in parents’ room after return from prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd Chrisley has opened up about how his son handled him and his wife, Julie, returning from prison.

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. After being sentenced to prison and appealing their case, the White House confirmed the couple’s full pardons last month, and Trump signed them shortly after.

During the family’s appearance on My View With Lara Trump on Saturday, Todd revealed that his 19-year-old son, Grayson, asked to sleep in his parents’ bedroom the first night they returned home. “He came in and he said, ‘Can I sleep with you tonight?’” Todd said. “I said, ‘You can.’”

Todd and Julie also share son Chase, 29, daughters Savannah, 27, and Chloe, 12, who is the biological daughter of Todd’s eldest son, Kyle, 33, from a previous marriage.

“The first night [Grayson] said, ‘I’m scared to go to sleep because I feel like I’m just going to wake up in the morning and they’re not going to be here,’” Savannah told the Fox News host.

She also reflected on being Grayson’s caregiver while their parents spent nearly two years in federal facilities in Florida and Kentucky.

“Grayson’s always said, ‘I have two moms,’ because we’re nine years apart. And so we’ve always been attached to the hip. He’s taught me more than any person in the world ever could the past two and a half years,” Savannah continued. “He thought I saved him when in reality he saved me … going through this together has been such a whirlwind.”

The college student also chimed in, acknowledging how grateful he was that his family was no longer separated.

“[The best part] is really just being together,” Grayson said. “I mean, you take those times for granted when they are home, and then when you realize one day it could be there and the next day it’s not, you know, it means just a little bit more.”

Todd and Julie, the multimillionaire Trump-supporting couple whose show Chrisley Knows Best ran from 2014 to 2023 on basic cable, had been serving prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

Prosecutors said the couple walked away from their responsibility for repayment when Todd declared bankruptcy. They were also both found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. They were freed from their respective prisons in late May.