Todd Chrisley says prison guards removed his MAGA sticker from jail cell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd Chrisley’s attorney has claimed that guards at FPC Pensacola removed a MAGA (Make America Great Again) sticker from the disgraced reality star’s cell.

Chrisley’s lawyer Jay Surgent told TMZ on Wednesday that the Chrisley Knows Best star — who is currently serving a 12-year sentence in Florida — that Chrisley is hopeful that President Donald Trump will soon grant him a pardon.

“It will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system,” Surgent told the publication.

According to the outlet, Chrisley’s cell is regularly “shaken down” by prison guards who flip over his mattress and throw his books around. He claimed that a guard had also poured a can of Pepsi over his bed.

Although other inmates were allowed to have stickers in their cells, Surgent alleges that only the reality star’s sticker was removed.

The Independent has reached out to FPC Pensacola for comment.

Chrisley claimed the other inmates were allowed to keep their various stickers ( Getty Images )

In October, Surgent revealed to The Independent that Chrisley had been fired from his job in prison because of interactions with fellow inmates.

Surgent said Chrisley had an administrative role in the prison chapel as an Assistant to the Chaplain, helping with “the set-up for religious procedures for various religious affiliations that are Christian, Jewish, and Muslim.”

However, he lost his job and access to his small office because he “was speaking with various inmates” who were a part of the prison’s Residental Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). According to Surgent, Chrisley “wasn't even given any reason for” why he was dismissed from the position after two years.

Surgent shared his belief that prison officials didn’t want Chrisley to be associated with inmates in the RDAP because they “get to go out into the community during the day and work,” while sleeping at the facility at night. He noted that Chrisley “has a history of reporting problems that exist in his institution in Pensacola,” which is why the attorney believes that prison officials didn’t want him to speak to these inmates.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. They also were found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd is serving his sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp with a release date of June 2032, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Julie is at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky, set to be released in April 2028.