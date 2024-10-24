Todd Chrisley fired from job at prison chapel over interactions with other inmates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Todd Chrisley has been fired from his job in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best reality star – who’s serving a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida – was dismissed from his position because of how he interacted with fellow inmates, his attorney Jay Surgent told People.

Surgent said that Chrisley initially had an administrative role in the prison chapel as an Assistant to the Chaplain. His responsibilities included helping with “the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services.”

However, he lost his job and access to his small office because he was “associating with inmates” who were a part of the prison’s Residental Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). According to Surgent, Chrisley is “very disappointed and upset” that he can no longer participate in this role.

The attorney also claimed that Chrisley felt like he was fired from the position "without cause.” However, this “has not affected [the reality star’s] firm belief that in the end, God will work things out for him, Julie, and his family.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Chrisley was “getting too chatty” with the inmates in the RDAP, though it is unclear what he said to the inmates. Surgent believed prison officials don’t want Chrisley to communicate with inmates in the RDAP because they “have access to the outside world,” as part of their time is spent out of prison.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were convicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 ( Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na )

A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prison told TMZ: “For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.”

The Independent has contacted Surgent for comment.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who starred in the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best for 10 seasons – were found guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in 2022. They also were found guilty of tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS, while Julie was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd is serving his sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola, with a release date of June 2032, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Julie is at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky, set to be released in April 2028.

The couple’s former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty for his involvement in the couple's tax evasion charge. He’s set for release in March from an Atlanta-area halfway house.

Last month, Julie was seeking a reduction to no more than a five-year sentence, citing the impact of her detention in prison on her two youngest children. However, a federal judge in Georgia rejected her bid.

“I cannot ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through, and for that I’m sorry,” she said in court. “I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today.”

Todd and Julie share three children: Chase, 28, Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 18. Todd also welcomed two children – Lindsie, 35, and Kyle, 33 – with his first wife, Teresa Terry.