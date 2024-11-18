Tips for getting the best Christmas presents from charity shops – from people who do it every year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Frantically ordering everyone’s Christmas presents online last minute can take a huge hit on your bank account – so why not try popping into your local charity shops instead?

As well as cutting costs and doing your bit for the environment, you can come across some really special presents that you would have never thought of yourself.

However, rummaging through the stacked rails and overflowing clothes bins can be a tad overwhelming, so we have spoken to three dedicated thrifters who have shared their top tips on how to find great gifts amongst all the chaos.

Go in with an open mind

Lesley Wright, 64, volunteers at Oxfam’s Hove shop and religiously buys her friends and family presents second-hand. But in order to be successful at doing this, she says you must enter each charity shop with an open mind.

“When shopping for pre-loved Christmas presents, I think it’s a good idea to go in with an open mind because you never know what you might find and fall in love with,” advises Lesley.

Take your time and look at everything

Hannah Weet, 30, is the social media manager at the Charity Retail Association and recommends checking every “nook and cranny” of a charity shop as the perfect present might be hiding.

“Go on a day where you have no other plans so you can really take your time and rummage every nook and cranny of a shop,” advises Weet. “Leave no rail unskimmed and no basket unturned.”

Avid charity shopper June Thomson-Neath, 69, from Derbyshire agrees and says one of the best presents she ever found in a charity shop was a vintage silk scarf.

“I also recently brought a designer dress from the Ashgate Hospice shop in Rowsley for a friend’s birthday present. It was new with tags and she loved it,” reflects Thomson-Neath. “It’s those little treasures that feel personal and thoughtful that often stand out.”

Feel the fabric and check the labels

Curating colourful quirky ensembles from second hand items is a skill Wright has mastered over the years – and she says that the key to finding great clothes for your loved ones is to feel the fabrics.

“The joy with charity shopping is that you can see the item in front of you and touch and feel it and get an idea of the quality – which you can’t get when you buy online,” says Wright. “I love looking at labels and brands to see if they are good-quality brands too which I trust – or what type of fabric clothes are and if they’ll last!”

Look out for homeware gems

“There are so many beautiful vases, photo frames or quirky homeware bits in charity shops that I think can make really unique presents for the right person,” says Wright.

Have a rummage through the children’s sectionThe children’s section is often brimming with brand-new books, toys and games which make perfect stocking fillers.

“I like to buy children toys as I have a lot of grandchildren,” says Thomson-Neath. “I love to buy toys which are educational and wooden toys are also always a good find for the grandchildren’s stockings.”

Check the top shelves

“Keep an eye on the top shelves for any fabulous bits you might miss,” recommends Wright. “And speak with the shop staff or volunteers – they will know what wonderful things will have come in store.”

Pop in often

“Charity shops get new donations all the time, so it helps to pop in frequently to catch the nice stock before it sells,” says Thomson-Neath. “Charity shopping for gifts is like treasure hunting, there’s always something new to discover and the thrill of finding the perfect present makes it all worth while.”

Have gifts in mind all-year round

Stumbling across the perfect present in a charity shop is very rewarding, but in order to achieve this, patience is key.

“It can take a while to find the right thing so I have the mindset of if I see something I think a loved one will like, whatever time of year, I’ll just buy it and hold it back for their birthday or Christmas,” reflects Weet.