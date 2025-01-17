Fans are convinced Timothée Chalamet is shopping in Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Between statement-making neck scarves and a pink tie-dye trucker hat, Timothée Chalamet has been accessorizing to the max recently, embracing a rockstar-coded wardrobe in honor of his role as Bob Dylan in the new biopic, A Complete Unknown.

But while the 29-year-old actor continues to up his style game on the red carpet, more fans are sure he’s sourcing some of the unique pieces from Kylie Jenner’s closet.

Speculation stirred after Chalamet was pictured signing autographs in Paris on Wednesday (January 15) wearing a Las Vegas Raiders bomber jacket, baggy jeans with a biker-esque studded belt, a New York City Ballet baseball cap and a mini crossbody Chanel denim bag.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted the designer accessory retailing for upwards of $4,800.

Many fans took to X/Twitter to share their assumption that the expensive item draped around his body didn’t come from the Wonka star’s closet.

open image in gallery Fans spotted Timothée Chalamet wearing a Chanel bag that looks like it came from Kylie Jenner’s daughter’s closet ( Getty )

“I’d be playing in kylie’s closet too, mhm,” user @taeseru wrote alongside photographs of Chalamet.

A second responded: “Like I would definitely grab a couple pieces.”

“Borrowing from Kylie’s collection. So real,” a third viewer wrote.

More people chimed in to argue the tiny Chanel bag most likely came from Stormi, Jenner’s six-year-old daughter whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“Babe, that is Stormi’s purse,” one fan exclaimed, while another agreed: “This Stormi’s fr.”

open image in gallery Fan argues Timothée Chalamet’s Chanel purse is actually Stormi’s ( X/@celazed )

“He asked Stormi if he can borrow her coin purse,” a third joked.

Some defended Chalamet’s style taste against those who thought he was getting tips from his rumored girlfriend.

One supporter on X wrote: “Timothee has always been a fashion guy.”

“He and Chanel are partners so nothing to do with ‘Kylie’ sorry,” another person pointed out.

Indeed, the Little Women lead has been working with the French fashion house since 2023 but as the face of their men’s fragrance, Bleu de Chanel.

Though neither Chalamet nor Jenner has yet to verbally confirm their relationship, the two have been getting cozy in front of the cameras recently.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Golden Globes, which fueled rumors of their romance ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

Just a few weeks ago, the duo was pictured together at the 2025 Golden Globes inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jenner seemingly snuck in, avoided the red carpet noise and headed straight for her seat next to Chalamet at the A Complete Unknown table.

What’s more, Chalamet and Jenner were spotted hand-in-hand heading to dinner in Paris during the Hollywood star’s press stop there. The Kylie Cosmetics founder may not be purposefully posing next to her beau, but it’s clear she’s been brought along for the ride.